Home

Women

Jennifer Lawrence Wears Flip-Flops at Cannes Red Carpet And it Has a Deeper Meaning Than Fashion

Jennifer Lawrence Wears Flip-Flops at Cannes Red Carpet And it Has a Deeper Meaning Than Fashion

The Oscar winning actress, Jennifer Lawrence made jaw drops not just with elegant style, but he unapologetic and relatable choice of shoes as well!

Cannes 2023 Red Carpet witnessed some jaw-dropping fashion moments and Jennifer Lawrence’s red look was more than just a statement. The Oscar-winning actor graced th event for the French thriller Anatomie D’une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall) during the 76th Cannes Film Festival dressed in a stunning crimson red Dior haute couture gown. Lawrence has always amazed us with her looks.

While descending a flight of stairs at the event, Lawrence’s simple black flip-flops peeked out from beneath the dress’ full skirt.

You may like to read

The Story of Cannes and It’s Dress Code

Cannes Film Festival is known for its strict dress code and long-established unofficial rule which indicates that women must wear heels on the red carpet, so some might see Lawrence’s latest style choice as a bold move. But, of course, Lawrence isn’t the first celebrity to flout the red carpet ‘rulebook’ at Cannes.

Trending Now

In 2018, Kristen Stewart ditched her black Christian Louboutin stilettos to go barefoot midway through her red carpet moment at the screening of Blackkklansman.

At the time, she said: ‘I feel like you can’t ask people that any more. If you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either…. I get the black-tie thing but you should be able to do either version — flats or heels,’ reported Elle magazine.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES