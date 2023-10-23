Jharkhand Man Breaks Stereotype, Gets Daughter Back Home After Divorce With Dignity And Baraat

Home

Jharkhand resident Prem Gupta went above and beyond to welcome his married daughter, Sakshi, back into their family fold after she was harassed by her husband and in-laws.

Women, who have long kept women silent in the face of adversity, are often referred to as Paraya Dhan by their families. Once a woman is married, she relinquishes authority over her life choices and finds herself balancing the responsibilities of being a wife and a daughter-in-law. They are expected to save their relationship at all costs, even if it means going through trouble and suffering alone. Parents who are worried about the reputation of their family, sometimes push their daughters to carry the burden of a troubled marriage in silence. Prem Gupta, a resident of Jharkhand, has redefined the definition of fatherly love by challenging these extensively rooted societal norms for women in India.

Jharkhand Man Celebrates The End of Daughter’s Toxic Marriage

A father welcomed his married daughter back home with baraat, music, and celebratory fireworks following her divorce. His daughter allegedly experienced violence and harassment at the hands of her husband and in-laws. Prem Gupta shared a 10-minute-long video of his daughter Sakshi leaving her marital house. He welcomed her with band, baaja and firecrackers in the viral video. The caption read, “When your daughter is married so much and if spouse and family goes wrong or do wrong you should bring your daughter back home with respect and respect because daughters are so precious. 🙏” (Translated by Facebook).

Jharkhand Man Challenges ‘Paraya Dhan’ Stereotype

For the unversed, Sakshi Gupta married Ranchi-based assistant engineer Sachin Kumar on April 28, 2022. He works for Jharkhand Electricity Distribution Company. Her father revealed that she was harassed by Kumar and his parents, who also allegedly physically abused her. The situation worsened when Sakhsi found out her husband was married twice before they tied the knot. In spite of all this, she tried to save her marriage but eventually decided to file for divorce.

Prem Gupta’s remarkable action of welcoming his married daughter Sakshi back home with a huge baraat after she allegedly experienced abuse and harassment at the hands of her husband and in-laws is a wonderful example of fatherly love, empowerment, and shattering the taboo against speaking up.

Change Begins at Home

Women face various obstacles while beginning the divorce process, especially in the rural areas. They are discouraged from going ahead with it due to long-standing social, psychological, and financial dependency on males. This first step i.e. filing for divorce is made considerably more difficult for a woman due to the pressure of social shame, and lack of family support. In situations like these, father figures like Prem Gupta fit as role models. The video serves as a reminder to respect women’s decisions and free them from the constraints that hold them back.

