Joyous Reunion: Meet an Israeli Mother-Daughter Duo Rescued From Hamas Militants After 50 Days

Two newly freed hostages, Sharon Avigdori and her 12-year daughter Noam Avigdori were reunited with family on Friday, nearly several weeks after Hamas gunmen abducted them and dozens of others near Gaza.

Sharon Avigdori and her 12-year-old daughter, Noam Avigdori, were among all the Israeli hostages released by Hamas. They were abducted while visiting family in Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7 during one of the deadliest attacks unleashed by Hamas on Israel. The duo was taken hostage alongside 10 members of their extended family, and they tragically lost several family members during the attack on that fateful day. According to AFP, 9 children, 4 women and a Russian-Israeli were released Sunday by Gaza rulers Hamas.

On that fateful day, tragedy befell an Israeli family, claiming the lives of several members. The Jewish family had gathered at the residence of the 67-year-old Shoshan Haran in Kibbutz Be’eri during the Sukkot holiday. Present were her husband Avshalom, daughter Adi, Adi’s husband Tal, and their two young children. Sharon Avigdori, a special needs psychologist and Avshalom’s sister, joined the family for the festival along with her daughter, Noam. When the sirens blared on October 7, panic ensued, prompting everyone to rush to their safe rooms. Unfortunately, Hamas militants were already at their doorsteps.

Sharon And Noam Avigdor Rescued as Hamas Hostages After 50 Days, The Duo Reunites With Their Family- WATCH

“We woke up early on that Saturday morning and heard there were missiles. We called them, we actually were able to reach Yuval’s mother Shoshan on the phone. She answered us whispering. We didn’t understand why she was whispering. She said they were all together in the panic room,” Annalee Milstein, who is married to Shoshan and Avshalom’s son Yuval. It’s half past six in the morning. A few minutes later we went into the internal app of the kibbutz and we started seeing people sending live messages and we understood it’s not just a regular missile shooting. We tried to call them they didn’t answer us anymore and then we started texting them. We asked them what’s happening, who is there, and if they are okay. They said they were all together in the panic room. They are very scared, they hear gunshots all over, they hear terrorists shouting. They [say they] are in deep trouble and they don’t know if they’ll survive it,” Milstein said. People reported.

The reunions have sparked a wave of joy and tears in the eyes of relatives, many of whom had lost hope amid the anguish of separation.

