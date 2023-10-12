Home

Women

Karnataka Woman Becomes British High Commissioner For A Day; Here’s What Happened Next

Karnataka Woman Becomes British High Commissioner For A Day; Here’s What Happened Next

23-year-old Sanjana Hiremath, a resident of Karnataka's Hubballi, was selected out a list of 180 applicants from across the country and served as the British Deputy High Commissioner for a day.

Sanjana Hiremath (Middle), was picked from a group of 180 applicants.

Bengaluru: A young woman in Karnataka became a British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and got first hand experience and insights into the UK-India diplomatic ties as well as different duties of a career diplomat.

Trending Now

23-year-old Sanjana Hiremath, a resident of Karnataka’s Hubballi, was selected out a list of 180 applicants from across the country, and chosen to serve as the Deputy High Commissioner for a day in Bengaluru.

You may like to read

Here’s how Sanjana spent her day as a career diplomat:

Starting her daylong duties as the British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru, Sanjana Hiremath spoke about her ideas to advance Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during a breakfast meeting with British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka & Kerala, Chandru Iyer.

DHC For A Day winner Sanjana Hiremath (@sanjanaa_h) began her stint with a breakfast meeting with @chandruiyer & @jamesgodber to discuss the day’s agenda 📜, followed by her chairing the weekly coordination meeting at @UKinBengaluru

Follow this 🧵 to see how her day panned out! pic.twitter.com/M0uPsMJx1v — UK in Bengaluru 🇬🇧 🇮🇳 (@UKinBengaluru) October 11, 2023

Later, at lunch, Sanjana interacted with Australian Consul General Hilary McGeachy and shared her about women in leadership roles.

An enriching time with Ms. Hilary McGeachy. I enjoyed being the cuisine ambassador for the day. We discussed everything from #diplomacy to #joladrotti – I don't remember my lunchtime being this eventful, ever. Also, got some much-needed career advice from her. What a day!🇦🇺🇬🇧🇮🇳 https://t.co/A0slDMqjjm — Sanjana Hiremath (@sanjanaa_h) October 11, 2023

Sanjana ended her day as a diplomat with a meeting with Chevening Gurukul Fellow and Additional Chief Secretary Uma Mahadevan (IAS). The two women discussed a slew of topics ranging from democratising education through access to libraries, skills training, SDGs, Chevening scholarships, and women in leadership.

…and that’s a wrap.@sanjanaa_h sums up her day as DHC For A Day at @UKinBengaluru. We loved having Sanjana as our boss 👏 👏 #DayOfTheGirl #RightsFreedomPotential #IDGC2023 https://t.co/IwJG8Y4OPC — UK in Bengaluru 🇬🇧 🇮🇳 (@UKinBengaluru) October 12, 2023

‘High Commissioner for a Day’

The British High Commission in India organizes the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition annually since 2017 to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11 each year.

This year the competition received over 180 applications from young women across the country from which Sanjana Hiremath was picked as the winner and became a diplomat for a day.

🥁The winner of this year’s 🇬🇧 Deputy High Commissioner for a Day competition is Sanjana Hiremath from #Hubballi, #Karnataka! She spent a day trying out @chandruiyer’s role. Watch her winning entry on #SDGs ⤵️ & tune in on 11 October to see how her day turned out! #DayOfTheGirl https://t.co/oOZOBE4Elk — UK in Bengaluru 🇬🇧 🇮🇳 (@UKinBengaluru) September 29, 2023

Who is Sanjana Hiremath?

Sanjana Hiremath, 23, is a resident of Hubballi, and holds a Masters degree and media and communications. The 23-year-old, who currently works at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), said serving as a diplomat was a “dream come true” for her.

“Spending a day as the British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru was a dream come true. I had the opportunity to interact with and learn from the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru’s team’s leadership and women leaders across wide-ranging fields. Like I said in my competition entry – I will continue to be the goalkeeper and make a difference,” Sanjana posted on X.

One of the highlights for @sanjanaa_h was visiting LSEG – her employer on regular weekdays – in Bengaluru to celebrate her being picked as DHC For A Day. pic.twitter.com/5D6dCZbdJF — UK in Bengaluru 🇬🇧 🇮🇳 (@UKinBengaluru) October 12, 2023

Speaking about the competition, Chandu Iyer said the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition provides a platform to young women to raise awareness about girls’ rights and highlight the importance of women in leadership roles.

“Sanjana was an excellent fit for my role as Deputy High Commissioner. I wish her all success in her future goals,” Iyer said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES