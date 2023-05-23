Home

Women

Kusha Kapila Lives Her ‘Yashraj Film Moment’ in Orange Voluminous Gown With Thigh-High Slit at Cannes 2023

Kusha Kapila Lives Her ‘Yashraj Film Moment’ in Orange Voluminous Gown With Thigh-High Slit at Cannes 2023

Cannes 2023: Kusha Kapila shared breathtaking photos from the French Riviera on her social media handle. Can you guess the whopping amount of her outfit?

Kusha Kapila Lives Her 'Yashraj Film Moment' in Orange Voluminous Gown With Thigh-High Slit at Cannes 2023

Kusha Kapila, a well-known content producer, social media influencer, comedian, and actor, travelled to Cannes for the 76th Cannes Film Festival. She shared a mesmerising video which was shot in Cannes’ charming back alleys. She recreated the iconic ‘Yashraj movies moment,’ wherein the female lead rushes through the streets close to historic buildings while allowing her clothes and hair to flow in the breeze. Kusha made jaws drop with their voluminous orange gown with gigantic sleeves. The caption on her post read, “My Yashraj films moment at Cannes🌺thrilled to be partnering with @airbnb for my #Cannes2023 experience. Thank you for this super filmy location.”

WATCH Kusha Kapila’s Viral Video From Cannes 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

You may like to read

Kusha Kapila also shared some photos of herself in that vibrant outfit. The caption on the post read, “Working on my Vitamin D deficiency in the Cannes☀️.” She wore a maxi selfie ruffle dress from Avaro Filio which costs Rs 2,33,000.

Trending Now

Kusha Kapila Makes Jaws Drop in Latest Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

As social media continues to rule the globe, establishing oneself as an influencer has emerged as a successful professional path. Kusha Kapila is one of the top influencers in the industry today She promotes body positivity on social media with her viral success. She has ridden the popularity wave on social media thanks to her humorous interpretations of familiar characters and situations.

For the unversed, in addition to being a comedian and a social media influencer, Kusha Kapila is an actress. In 2020, the Netflix anthology film Ghost Stories, which Karan Johar directed, included Kusha in her acting debut. She then had several film and television appearances during the next years, including those in Masaba Masaba, Selfiee, LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse, Plan A Plan B, Son of Abish, and many others.

What are your thoughts on Kusha Kapila’s look from Cannes 2023?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES