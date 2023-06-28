Home

Women

Kusha Kapila to Dharna Durga, 10 Popular Social Media Influencers Who Rose to Fame With Pure Talent

Kusha Kapila to Dharna Durga, 10 Popular Social Media Influencers Who Rose to Fame With Pure Talent

Endlessly scrolling on Instagram? Thanks to these content creators who offer a wide variety of relatable content, including humour, life hacks, and fashion tips and tricks. These well-known social media influencers prove that hard work and dedication can you to places.

Kusha Kapila to Dharna Durga, 10 Popular Social Media Influencers Who Rose to Fame With Pure Talent

There’s no doubt that women all over the world have continued to influence the realm of social media and everything else. They are spearheading the struggle to dismantle gender norms, advance diversity, and build a more inclusive culture. Take inspiration from these ladies who prove that everything is achievable with commitment and sincerity, whether you’re trying to develop your brand, searching for inspiration or celebrating women.

There is no shortage of capable and talented Indian women who use Instagram to expand their horizons and make connections with like-minded people. These women are laying the groundwork for other women to utilize Instagram as a platform to demonstrate their creativity.

You may like to read

10 POPULAR SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCERS YOU NEED TO FOLLOW RIGHT NOW

1. RJ Karishma: She is well-known for her humorous and enjoyable social media postings. Karishma has exceptional acting talent and brings her role to life on television. She can do a variety of activities by herself since her facial expressions are faultless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma (@rjkarishma)

2. Prajakta Koli: She has expanded her content throughout the years. She has produced videos on various subjects, including relationships, mental health, fashion, and way of life. She has also worked with several businesses and appeared in numerous advertising campaigns, solidifying her position as one of the most influential influencers in India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

3. Tarini Peshawaria: She is a popular Instagram user as well as a fashion and lifestyle blogger. Her profile is a visually appealing treasure trove of travel advice and fashion inspiration. Tarini provides the most honest product evaluations, which keeps her following coming back to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarini Peshawaria (@tarinipeshawaria)

4. Kusha Kapila: She is a comedian and content creator, who entertains her Instagram followers with short performances and videos. She makes people laugh with her feisty characters and realistic stuff that makes them feel fabulous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

5. Dr Tanaya Narendra: Gynaecologist and fertility specialist Dr Tanaya Narendra is well-known on Instagram. She writes to educate and motivate women to take control of their reproductive health. Her tale may provide inspiration and direction for many women interested in their bodies and choices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Tanaya | Millennial Doctor (@dr_cuterus)

6. Sakshi Sindwani: She is a relevant and motivating material that has had a big influence on Instagram. Her writing addresses the difficulties and hardships that many women experience. In a culture that frequently promotes unattainable beauty standards, her mantra of self-love and body acceptance is a breath of fresh air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Sindwani (@stylemeupwithsakshi)

7. Dolly Singh: Her path to success was not an easy one. She had to overcome various problems and barriers to realizing her aspirations after growing up in a tiny village where she was subjected to insults and jibes. Her engaging content and contagious charm have garnered her a big social media following.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh)

8. Dharna Durga: Instagram is noted for its humour, most of which may be attributed to Dharna Durga. She is a content producer with a reputation for hilarious comedy. Durga portrays characters who may sound familiar. Durga adopts the persona of the character, whether it’s the obnoxious relative in every home or the vampire in a daily drama. Her characters are impactful but on a shoestring budget.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharna Durga (@dharnaaaaa)

9. Tanya Khanijow: She is a well-known travel influencer in India who is renowned for her beautiful travel photos, illuminating travel essays, and real-life travel encounters. She takes advantage of her platform to talk about her experiences and provide her followers with insightful advice. Her travel essays combine personal experiences, cultural insights, and useful advice to transport her readers along with her on her adventure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Khanijow (@tanyakhanijow)

10. Satshya Tharien: She is a painter and illustrator who frequently posts images of her work on the social media site Instagram. Her story has inspired many people who are trying to realize their artistic potential.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by satshya | chumma cooking food (@satshyaa)

Following them may help you learn from their experiences, find inspiration in their writings, and make connections with like-minded others.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.