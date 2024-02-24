Home

Women

Like Father, Like Daughter! Meghana Sakpal Carries Forward Family Tradition, Becomes Pune’s First Female Firefighter

Like Father, Like Daughter! Meghana Sakpal Carries Forward Family Tradition, Becomes Pune’s First Female Firefighter

Meghana Sakpal is etching her name in history as the first female firefighter in the history of the 75-year-old Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Fire Brigade. She is the third-generation firefighter in her family, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather.

Like Father, Like Daughter! Meghana Sakpal Carries Forward Family Tradition, Becomes Pune's First Female Firefighter

Meghana Sakpal, a Commerce graduate from Pune’s Garwae College, takes immense pride in being a third-generation firefighter in her family. Her grandfather, Sadashiv Sakpal, now 82 retired from Pune Fire Brigade in 2022, while her father, Mahendra Sakpal, currently serves as a firefighter. “Both have my unwavering sources of inspiration,” she affirms. The trailblazer secured a position in the male-dominant industry, paving the way for legacy.

Trending Now

During the initial three months of her basic firefighting training in Mumbai, the 26-year-old recalls experiencing tears almost every day during physical training, questioning her suitability for the role. Today, she is set to create history by joining the Pune Fire Brigade as its first woman firefighter.

You may like to read

Speaking about her achievement to the media, Meghana stated, “Today marks a momentous occasion for me. I am honoured to be the first woman selected as a firefighter in the Pune Fire Brigade. With my family’s legacy in this profession, particularly my father’s service, I am eager to work alongside him. While my mother isn’t here to witness this achievement, I know she would have been immensely proud.”

Meghana Sakpal is Set to Create History as Pune’s First Woman Female Firefighter

In an interview with Pune Mirror, Meghana Sakpal highlighted her remarkable achievement as a testament to the strength of women standing up against patriarchy that has historically discouraged their participation in nation-building. She said, “During my adolescent years, I resolved to become an integral part of the brigade as a female firefighter even though the field was marked by an absence of women personnel. Even though there have been no women firefighters before, I am confident that I will overcome challenges with the guidance of my father, who is also my mentor.”

Meghana is the only woman among 167 newly recruited firefighters who are set to join the Pune Fire Brigade and will be deputed to various fire stations across the city. Speaking about the challenges faced in getting where she is today, Meghana highlighted the setback of her training being paused during the pandemic, which was particularly disappointing for her. “My training had its share of ups and downs. The first three months were not easy. Every day, during the fitness training, I used to be the last one in the batch of 30. I used to be in tears all the time doubting myself. I could only survive those three months because of the support of my fellow trainees and inspiration from my father and grandfather. Three months into the training, the COVID-19 lockdown was announced and the training was suspended. This break gave me a chance to prepare myself,” she said.

Adding how 2 out of 30 candidates had to drop out because of the injuries, “In the final selection, I was chosen for Pune while five other girls were selected for Mumbai. Unfortunately, 22 girls were sent back as they did not make the grade,” she told. Meghna Sakpal’s dedication, resilience and hard work not only empower her personally but also serve as an inspiring example for other women, encouraging them to break through barriers and pursue their aspirations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.