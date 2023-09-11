Home

Mahadevi Varma, Remembering the True Feminist Poet Who Broke Stereotypes With Her Phenomenal Art

Mahadevi Varma, a poetess who was renowned for her immense contribution in Hindi literature. On her 36th death anniversary, we remember the legend for being a strong example of women empowerment who dared to challenge the society with her tremendous art.

A prominent and acclaimed poet, sketch story writer and essayist who was renowned for her immense contributions to Hindi literature. Mahadevi Varma, was born on March 26, 1907, and she died on September 11, 1987. Today is her 36th death anniversary and we solely remember her for being an inspiration and leaving an indelible mark on Indian literature and society.

Early Life of Mahadevi Varma

Mahadevi Varma was born in the picturesque district of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh to Govind Prasad Verma and Hem Rani Devi. She grew up in a rich literacy environment where her father was an english professor in a Bhagalpur college. Her passion for writing began at a very early age and developed a fondness for hindi and sanskrit literature. She wrote her first poem when she was 7 years old, but kept her early works hidden from the world. Until her friend found out her brilliant passion and brought her immense talent to the forefront.

Inspirational Work And Impact

Varma’s journey as a poet reflected a deep sense of responsibility and a commitment to address the important issues of her time, especially women empowerment. She was among the first Indian poets to delve into the subject of women rights and their place in society. She became a powerful medium to express the challenges that women face in society and stood up for gender equality.

One of her best collections, ‘Srinkhalaa Kee Kadiyaan,’ is regarded as illuminating the shocking state of Indian women, as their voices and aspirations were often marginalized. She challenged stereotypes and advocated the idea that women deserved every opportunity to flourish in a world that had suppressed their freedom and potential.

Her legacy extends beyond literature. Her spirit and commitment to social change continue to inspire generations of poets, writers and feminists. Besides taking a strong stand for every woman, she also spoke passionately about tradition and the past. Her poetry is renowned for her intensity of feelings and her thoughts on cultural awareness.

Legacy And Achievements

Varma received numerous accolades and awards including, Padma Bhushan in 1956, Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 1979, and Padma Vibhushan in 1988. Her literacy solidified her place as a literary inspiration of her time and earned her the title of ‘Modern Meera’

Her life and work truly stand as a testament to the power of literature to drive social change. As we celebrate her 36th anniversary, we remember her as a strong inspiration and reminder of strength who dared to challenge society with her phenomenal words.

