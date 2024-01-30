Home

Women

Martyrs’ Day: Who is Durgawati Devi aka ‘Durga Bhabhi’, a Forgotten Freedom Fighter Who Helped Bhagat Singh Escape Jail?

Martyrs’ Day: Who is Durgawati Devi aka ‘Durga Bhabhi’, a Forgotten Freedom Fighter Who Helped Bhagat Singh Escape Jail?

Martyr's day is a day to remember and acknowledge the sacrifice of all our brave hearts for their motherland. One such name was Durgawati Devi who got married at the age of 11.

Martyrs' Day: Who is Durgawati Devi aka 'Durga Bhabhi', a Forgotten Freedom Fighter Who Helped Bhagat Singh Escape Jail?

Several revolutionaries were born during the Indian Freedom Struggle of 1947. While some names were etched in history, some were forgotten. One such name is of Durgawati Devi aka, Durga Bhabhi. Martyrs’ day commemorates he sacrifice of all these bravehearts. Therefore, let us take a look at the life of Durga Bhabhi who helped Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh on multiple occasions.

Trending Now

All About Durgawati Devi

Devi hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district. She was born in October 1907 and was married off at the tender age of eleven to Shri Bhagwati Charan Vohra of Lahore. Her husband was a member of HSRA, who had planned to bomb the jail in order to free Bhagat Singh but sadly died while testing the bomb on the banks of Ravi near Lahore.

You may like to read

Durgawati Devi or Durga Bhabhi, also known as the ‘The Agni of India’, is remembered to this day as a threat to the British police. She had tremendous influence on revolutionaries such as Bhagat Singh, Ashafaqullah and Chandra Shekhar Azad. She also wielded a strong influence on the members of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA).

When Durga Bhabhi Helped Bhagat Singh

Durgawati Devi was an active member of the Naujawan Bharat Sabha, and she assisted in the escape of Bhagat Singh from Lahoreafter the Saunders killing (1928). Herself and Bhagat Singh duped as a couple and escaped to Calcutta, with Rajguru as their servant. Durga met several revolutionaries along with Bhagat Singh, and learned bomb-making. She openly opposed the sentence awarded to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. She even sold her ornaments worth Rs. 3,000 in order to rescue Bhagat Singh and his comrades. As a revenge for their hanging,Durga decided to kill Lord Hailey (ex-Governor of Punjab), who was also a staunch enemy of the revolutionaries. Although the Governor escaped, his aides were injured. She was arrested and awarded imprisonment for three years.

Devi passed away on October 15, 1999, in Ghaziabad at the age of 92. Reportedly, she led a quiet life in anonymity after India’s Independence in 1947.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.