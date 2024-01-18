Home

Women

Meet 4-Year-Old Zara Šifra Who Scaled Great Heights and Became Youngest Person to Climb Mount Everest Base

Meet 4-Year-Old Zara Šifra Who Scaled Great Heights and Became Youngest Person to Climb Mount Everest Base

This 4-year-old has engraved her name in history and overcome all ordeals to achieves great heights, for real!

Achieving great heights is all that we aspire for. To accomplish something big and be satisfied with it. Seems like, Zara has achieved great heights quite literally and at a tender age of 4 only! Zara Šifra, made history as she scaled the Mount Everest base camp and became the youngest person to do so. She climbed the highest mountain peak along with her father David Šifra, and seven-year-old brother.

Trending Now

They are currently returning on foot. The total length of the march will exceed 270 kilometers with a total elevation of exceeding 20000 meters. Conditions and weather are wintery with temperatures well below freezing. Off to basic camp 1. January there was a crude frost -20 to -25 °C. Zara climbed several five thousand peaks as part of the event. There was no problem during the march, the acclimatization went above average well, little Zara, thanks to her very good physical condition, even surpassed hundreds of other trekkers, who in addition, began the vast majority of the climb from Lukla airport. It is necessary to emphasize that the conditions in hostels, in the so-called lodges, are very limited and they do not burn there, the bedrooms were sometimes below -10 °C.

You may like to read

From the earliest age, just like how children grew up for hundreds of thousands of years, Zara’s parents paid emphasis on the development of her mental and physical abilities following the pattern observed by tribes living an original lifestyle. Specifically, every day little Zara in the extremely difficult conditions of the Malaysian jungle escaped 5-10 km after finishing classes in her Chinese kindergarten with an altitude of 300-600 meters and even more on weekends. In 2023 she walked over 2200 km in the jungle. In addition, he walks to kindergarten every day. Therefore, it does not have any problems for her to walk the much simpler and very well adjusted trails in the Himalayas. Little Zara also never bathes in warm water, on the contrary, she adds ice, probably that’s why the cold didn’t make her any problem. Thanks to elaborate acclimatization, her blood oxygen saturation value did not drop below 90%.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.