Meet Aditi Ashok, First-Indian Woman to Receive Silver Medal in Golf at Asian Games 2023

25-year-old, Aditi Ashok created a remarkable history as she clinched silver in golf, becoming the first-golfer woman to win a medal at Asian Games 2023.

Indian golfer, Aditi Ashok created history by securing a silver medal in the women’s individual golf team. The final match turned out to be a challenging one for Ashok, allowing Thailand’s Arpicharya Yubol to seize the coveted gold medal. The roller coaster performance saw her outstanding will and true spirit, carding her the first-Indian golfer woman to win a medal for India at Asian Games 2023.

Ashok entered the final with a commanding seven-stroke lead, raising hopes for an easy victory. However, she faced hurdles during her performance, posting four bogeys and a double bogey, with only a single birdie. This dropped her to the second position and concluded the tough competition with a four-day aggregate score of 17 under 271. The 25-year-old’s unwavering focus and resilience have won her a coveted spot on the podium.

Aditi Ashok Creates History at Asian Games 2023

1️⃣ ⛳ ‘s Golfer @aditigolf clinches a Silver medal in women’s individual event at the ongoing #AsianGames2022 Her precise swings and unwavering focus have won her a coveted… pic.twitter.com/5JSqdHjZFi — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023

Who is Aditi Ashok?

Born on March 29, 1998, Aditi Ashok became a prominent figure in sports as she achieved a remarkable win for India. Hailing from Bangalore, she completed her education at The Frank Anthony Public School and later, graduated in 2016. Ashok started developing interest in golf at the age of 5 and began her journey at the age of 13. At the age of 13, she became victorious in her first professional tour. She won the National Junior Championship three times in a row in 2012, 2013 and 2014. In 2014 she held junior and senior titles at the same time.

Later, she started playing at the state level and won the Karnataka Junior and South Indian Junior Championships. In the same year, Ashok bagged the national amateur title and turned professional in 2016. Since then, Ashok has competed in various international golf tournaments. This young talent has proudly represented India at major golf events, including the Olympics. She has also achieved a notable success in the LPGA tour and has participated in the Ladies European tournament.

Aditi Ashok’s commendable win to clinch silver medal added another milestone to the nation’s golfing history.

