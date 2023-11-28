Home

Meet Aitana Lopez, Spain’s First AI Influencer Who Earns Rs 3 Lakh Per Month

Created by Ruben Cruz, AI model Aitana Lopez has become a 'rich' virtual influencer ruling the internet.

A 25-year-old Spanish model, Aitana Lopez, created using artificial intelligence (AI), has become quite popular on Instagram with 141,000 followers. Designed by The Clueless, a Spain-based agency, this pink-haired AI model earns Rs 3,00,000 per month. Aitana’s creator, Ruben Cruz revealed the backstory behind her creation.

Talking to Euronews, Cruz revealed that he was struggling with projects as they were on hold or were getting cancelled because of influencers. In response, he decided to take matters into his own, hands, by creating Aitana as their very own influencer and model. He stated, “We did it so that we could make a better living and not be dependent on other people who have egos, who have manias, or who just want to make a lot of money by posing.” Now, they have their own AI model, the company earns through from brand endorsements and advertising on social media.

A Peak Into AI Influencer Aitana Lopez’s Virtual Life

Cruz also shared that the followers are completely unaware that she is a virtual model, and get messages from celebrities for dates and meet-ups. He said “One day, a well-known Latin American actor texted to ask her out. This actor has about 5 million followers, and some of our team watched his TV series when they were kids. He had no idea Aitana didn’t exist.” He describes her as a 25-year-old ‘exuberant’ woman from Barcelona, who has pink hair.

She is a carefully curated personality crafted by a dedicated team that plans her activities for weeks and curates her Instagram page and the places she will visit. With the help of Photoshop and AI, the team generates an illusion of physical presence in various locations. Cruz revealed that she was initially created as a fitness enthusiast. On the website, she is described as “a strong and determined woman, independent in her actions and generous in her willingness to help others.”

Internet Reactions

While some users are loving her style, others are calling her fake. She is facing criticism for her creating unrealistic beauty standards and over-sexualized standards within the realm of virtual influencers. This sparks the conversation about the influence of AI in the real world. Aitana Lopez is not the only AI model that has been created. Maia is also an AI model created by The Clueless agency. The names of the two models are not chosen randomly, they both have acronyms for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in them.

