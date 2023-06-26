Home

Meet Akanksha Grover, Woman Who’s Preserving The Traditions & Old School Conversations Via Musical Baithaks

Akanksha Grover has spearheaded efforts to bring back the long-forgotten concept of Baithak, a sit-down session with Hindustani music. The Independent artist got into an exclusive conversation with India.com about her attempt to revive the same.

Classical music embodies the customs and values of the world we live in. However, in modern culture, classical music is frequently seen as a relic of the past but Akanksha Grover is eschewing conventional ideas of Indian classical music. While the youth is increasingly drawn to Western music, Grover tries to revive the old-world appeal of baithaks. India.com got in touch with Akanksha Grover to discuss her phenomenal contribution to preserving ancient music traditions in a contemporary way.

Who is Akanksha Grover, Independent Artist Who Brought Back Baithak?

Akanksha Grover has led the charge in reintroducing Baithak to today’s youth, a long-forgotten idea. Independent musician Akanksha pursued her BCom from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi and continued demonstrating her musical skills as part her the college music society, MUSOC. The singer told us that she always dreamt of doing at least one Baithak performance. She said, “I can proudly say that I am living my dream of performing Baithak across the country after receiving an overwhelming response from my listeners.”

What Are Baithaks That Aim to Revive Hindustani Music?

Typically, baithaks are venues for the harmonious blending of knowledge and creative expression. They have taken on a variety of shapes across the subcontinent, from private meetings in lavish havelis to unofficial gatherings in courtyards, all of which have their roots in the soil of Indian civilization.

The audience for Akanksha Grover’s Baithak is limited to 50–60 people. The performance is heavily participatory between the artist and the audience, with a focus on music. She has given several performances in numerous places around the nation in just a few short months. Aakanksha Grover said, “Music and singing make me happy and content, I just want to be able to reach and perform for those listeners who are interested in the concept of Baithak and want Hindustani music to flourish just like me.”

How Aakanksha Grover Attempts to Preserve Hindustani Music?

The emergence of social media has diminished the need for physical gathering places, putting the Baithak in cultural forgetfulness. A rapidly changing society’s shifting interests have resulted in a decline in enthusiasm for classic forms of art.

Akanksha Grover has been attempting to revive the Baithak idea for the younger generation. She said, “I want to be able to sing all the music genres which attract me. I like ghazals, Hindustani classical music, old songs, and thumris. For now, my Baithak performances have more Ghazals and old songs. However, I wish to perform more of Hindustani classical music and thumris and even plan to as I want people to be aware of our rich musical culture.”

“Honestly, my love for music along with the art and its purity and expressions. I believe music has a great power to heal people, I have felt the same. There was a time in my life when I was depressed and even now still feel sadness at times just like all humans. But whenever I just listen to music or start singing, it just elevates my mood and keeps me going forward,” Akanksha concluded.

Akanksha Grover has been invited from various cities such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat, and even Kerala. The independent artist will host her upcoming Baithaks at Lahe Lahe, Bangalore and Depot 48, Delhi.

