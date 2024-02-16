Home

Women

Meet Alicia Framis, Spanish Artist Who Fell in Love With AI Hologram

Meet Alicia Framis, Spanish Artist Who Fell in Love With AI Hologram

Ever heard of story of a human and AI hologram? Read on to know about this Spanish artist whose digital love story is making headlines.

What is love in the digital age? It is AI- Artificial Intelligence. It is love with the digital realm. It is love with bots. No, n just spending time and loving the depth of it, but love enough to get married. Recently, a Spanish artist named Alicia Framis announced her marriage to her hologram boyfriend. Yes, you read that right. Is it ‘Tei Baaton Mei Aisa Ulja Jiya’ turning into reality?

Trending Now

For the unversed, the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer is about a lovestroyr with a robot and here it is a hologram. As per reports, she will be the first woman to ever marry a hologram. “I want to make an artistic documentary that includes drawings, interviews with other women, sketches about bodies, arms, romantic dreams, domestic situations and the daily life of my partner. I want to explore how to integrate the hologram into my daily life,” says Framis.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hybridcouples

The concept lies in the idea of having an ideal partner who fulfills one’s emotional needs. In her Instagram post she said, ” Alicia Framis @aliciaframis the first woman to marry a hologram, an intelligent hologram that fulfills all her emotional needs. Imagine having a partner who is there for you whenever you need them, a relationship that combats loneliness in cities. This is a romantic relationship between a human and artificial intelligence. While we know that robots and humans will soon become sexual partners, Framis believes that the next important step is emotionally connecting humans with artificial intelligence. Holograms are closer to her emotions than robots. Love and sex with robots and holograms are an inevitable reality. They make great companions and are capable of expressing empathy. Just as telephones saved us from loneliness and filled the void in our lives, holograms as interactive presences in our homes can take it even further.

In the post the hybrid couple added, “This contemporary couple delves into the theme of intimacy and emotional relationships by introducing a virtual partner designed to be her companion. AiLex, an interactive holographic sculpture, is an AI entity created using the profiles of people she knows. The purpose of this is to share life and emotions, engaging with various contemporary debates such as posthumanism, virtuality, and the complex intersections of gender within intimate and social spaces, including their dissolution.”

Well, what exactly this hybrid love story entails, only time will tell.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.