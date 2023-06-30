Home

Meet Amareen Khuraana, A National Level Roller Skating Champ Who Danced on Skates in Her Sangeet Lehenga

Amareen Khurana, the bride who danced while wearing a lehenga and rollerblades, leaving those present at the wedding in an awe - Watch viral video!

Modern brides are forgoing traditional wedding jewellery sets and sporting comfortable bridal shoes in place of stilettos, among other unconventional choices. This year we came across a daring bride who became an internet sensation for a dance routine she did while wearing roller skates at her sangeet ceremony.

Who is Amareen Khuraana, National Level Roller Skating Sensation?

Amareen Khuraana amazed the internet when she skated for her husband in a heavily embroidered lehenga for their sangeet ceremony. She pursued her Mass Media Graduate from KC College and her Master Graduate from Birmingham City University. She is the founder of Brewlette Gourmet Teas & Coffees. According to the choreographer team @allaboutdance.official, Amareen is also a national-level skating champion.

You’ll be interested to know that Amareen Khuraana started at the age of five years and skated competitively until she was 18 years. She trained in all forms of roller skating – artistic free style, speed racing, figure tracing and couple pair skating. Khuraana is a National level gold medalist several times over those years and even qualified to represent India at the Asian Games.

Meet The Bride on Wheels

Amareen Khuraana hid the skates beneath her 15kg lehenga and wowed everyone with her beautiful dance performance. The bride performed in a couture lehenga and customised roller skates on her sangeet to surprise her groom. Amareen Khuraana shared her video of roller skating on the dance floor. She captioned the post, “This is me dancing on my wedding sangeet ON ROLLER SKATES! 🛼🛼 Hidden beneath the beautiful @seemagujraldesign sequin embellished lehenga, no one saw this coming until I lifted up the lehenga and had the grand “reveal” moment and broke out into a spin twirling away! 💫 Only and only to surprise my fiancé!! 🥰 The anxiety of attempting this in a 15kgs lehenga was real but just seeing the reaction on my fiancé (now husband 🤪) @sahilbhagat ‘s face made it all totally worth it!! 🤩❤️ Wait till you see the full performance video (sic).”

WATCH Amareen Khuraana Rolling on Skates:

Spinning And Twirling Bride Amareen Khuraana Receives Love

Amareen Khuraana’s roller skating video went viral in no time. Several users heaped praises on the bride’s talent. They dropped heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Just saw you while scrolling and can’t take my eyes off you now 😍❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “This is crazy, how you all managed to pull it off, so much risk. But the end result is so memorable, u guys are going to start a revolution.🔥(sic)” The third user wrote, “Something. New I saw and brilliant too ❤️ (sic).”

Amareen Khuraana Surprised Her Fiance in Viral Video:

Kudos to Amareen Khuraana for pulling off something so risky with such ease!

