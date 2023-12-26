Home

Women

Meet Andrea Ivanova, The Bulgarian Woman Who Spent Rs 20 Lakh to Get The World’s Biggest Lips

Meet Andrea Ivanova, The Bulgarian Woman Who Spent Rs 20 Lakh to Get The World’s Biggest Lips

Andrea Ivanova, a social media influencer, has undergone over 26 Lip Injections to achieve 'World's Biggest Lips.'

Andrea Ivanova who claims to have the ‘world’s biggest lips’ has gifted herself more fillers this year as a Christmas present. The 28-year-old influencer from Bulgaria gets new fillers every Christmas. Till now, she has undergone more than 26 lip injections and has spent £19,000 (Rs 20 lakh) in total on her surgeries.

Trending Now

ANDREA IVANOVA: “THE WOMAN WITH THE BIGGEST LIPS IN THE WORLD”

Born in Sofia, Bulgaria in 1997, Andrea attended the St Kliment Ohridski School at the University of Sofia. According to Yahoo News, she studied German philosophy with a clear, primary interest in the development of Language. Well, she began lip surgery when she was just 22 years old. In 2018, she visited a dozen clinics to make sure she found the right one. However, by 2019, she had already gotten 15 lip injections.

You may like to read

Ivanova revealed that she always wanted to stand out from the crowd and be more eccentric. She never attempted to be like any other celebrity. “I like my lips now, more than before and I feel very good and very happy with them because according to me, with bigger lips I look prettier,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Ivanova (@andrea88476)

Besides lip fillers, she also had surgery to enhance her bust size and lengthen her face to change the shape of the chin and jawline. She is now on a mission to achieve the title of the world’s biggest cheeks. “I also have a silicone bust, 600 cubic meters of silicone on the breast, a total of 1,200 cubic meters. I also wear more makeup, I like heavy dark and glamorous makeup, artificial hair and large eyelashes,” Ivanova said.

ANDREA IVANOVA’S TAKE ON INTERNET TROLLS AND FAMILY DISAPPROVAL

Ivanova openly revealed that she loves undergoing “aesthetic procedures” for her face and it’s her favourite activity. Unfortunately, Ivanovo’s family isn’t pleased with her surgeries. They are concerned that all her beauty procedures may lead to fatal consequences. However, she isn’t worried about her lips getting bigger or none of the harsh comments she gets on social media. She boasts about having the “biggest lips in the world” in her online bio and will continue to undergo such beauty surgeries every year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.