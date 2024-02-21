Home

Meet Anmol Kharb, Teenage Sensation Who Made History By Clinching First Ever Gold in Badminton Team Asia Championship

Anmol Kharb made history as she won the first ever gold in 2024 Badminton Team Asia Championship and how!

Anmol Kharb has become a household name as she scripted history for India. The 17-year-old teenage clinched first-ever gold medal at the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championship. Anmol Kharb became the women’s singles national badminton champion at the age of 16 and a year later, proved to be the driving force behind the Indian women’s team bagging a historic gold medal.

Speaking to Indian Express, Anmol said,”It was only about giving my best and there was no pressure on me. I was playing an international level tournament abroad for the first time, but everyone told me a Win or Loss doesn’t matter.” “Sindhu di kept telling me ‘if one point goes, stop thinking about it, and just focus on the next one. Never mind bolke, aage badho’. Gopichand sir also said if point goes, no problem. I was a little worried when rallies started getting longer. I got tired, I’m also a human being only. All he said was, don’t show the opponent you are tired. Stand straight and face the next point, looking strong. And the next point will be yours. That’s exactly what happened,” the teenage sensation added.

Meet Anmol From Haryana

Born on January 20, 2007, in Haryana’s Faridabad, Anmol Kharb took up badminton at a young age having seen her elder brother Hardik play the sport. While Hardik eventually opted to concentrate on studies, Anmol picked up badminton more seriously and found plenty of support from the family – her father Devender, an advocate by profession, and her mother Rajbala.

Anmol initially played for the Dayanand Public School in Faridabad before shifting bases to Noida at the Sunrise Shuttlers Academy under coach Kusumm Singh, a former national-level peer of Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal and Ashwini Ponnappa.

Rajbala also moved with her daughter to support her career.

Besides her regular practice, Anmol also took up some unconventional means to supplement her technical training. Every morning the youngster got up at 5:00 AM to attend a physical training class conducted by a former international boxer at a local park.

The class helped her add power to her game, which eventually became an intrinsic feature of her playing style. Anmol is known for her devastating yet accurate smashes on the badminton court.

