Meet Apo Whang-Od, The 106-Year-Old Tattoo Artist Who Scribes Magic With Charcoal, Water and Bamboo

Apo Whang-Od, is the oldest living tattoo artist who has made her clan, her tribal art and heritage indelible in the sands of time.

Apo Whan-Od, The oldest living tattoo artist

Engraving the traditions a thousand-year-old, Apo Whang-Od has ensured that the clan, its heritage, traditions and art lives on. Inspiring and training the descendant in the art of tattooing, Whang-Od is a 106-year-old Filipino tattoo artist who put her village’s name on the globe. A village that ranked among other remote territories with civilisation, is now a place thronged by people from across the globe to just get inked in the legendary name of Whang-Od even if it just the iconic three dots.

Transcending the ordeal of her time, Apo Whang-Od has seen it all. She lives in Buscalan, a mountainous village in Kalinga province of the northern Philippines, famed to be the last place that continues the tattoo tradition of mambabatok. It is a type of tattoo that is made with a traditional bamboo stick ad involves hand-tapping. And Apo Whang-Od is renowned to be the oldest living tattoo artist in the world who sits on a low stool dressed like an uber-cool grandma when she is sitting ideal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apo Whang-od (@apowhangod)

APO WHANG-OD, THE OLDEST LIVING TATTOO ARTIST

Whang-Od had started tattooing at the age of 16 in Buscalan with her father. She was once ascribed as the last mambabatok, or traditional Kalinga tattooist. Batok involves tapping the tattoo into the skin by hand, using a thorn, which is dipped in soot and natural dye and is attached to a bamboo stick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beatrice (@beatricedafre)

In one of her interviews, she said, “I didn’t plan to do this when I grew up,” she explains. “When I was little, girls only had the option of becoming housewives. But my uncle and father were the tribe’s tattoo artists, and when they became too old, they asked me to take over so that we could still afford to buy rice.”

According to a reprot in The Guardian, Whang-Od does not have a birth certificate, however, she was issued a postal ID in 2017, which allowed her to access benefits available to centenarians in the Philippines.

Also known as Maria Oggay, the hipster grandma warmly welcomes all those who come to get inked in the indelible name of Whan-Od even if it calls for enduring exotic pain with a soot stained thorn. She does not use those machines but just a bamboo stick, charcoal and water is all it takes.

As per Vogue, The first and only female mambabatok of her time, Whang-Od would travel to far and neighbouring villages, summoned by host communities to imprint the sacred symbols of their ancestors on individuals who have crossed or are about to cross a threshold in their lives.

Speaking with Vogue Philippines, she said once, “Why not keep tattooing while I can see?” she told Vogue Philippines. “I’ll only stop when I can no longer see, so I can continue to give people the mark of Buscalan, the mark of Kalinga.”

Her resilience and unwavering spirit to keep her heritage going is nothing short of inspiration. Redefining the boundaries of her time and hailing from a small village, the Filipino has come a hundred-long ways and more to go.

