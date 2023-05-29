Home

Meet Arshia Goswami, 8-Year-Old Indian Weightlifter Who Deadlifts 60kg Like It’s a Cakewalk

Arshia Goswami, an 8-year-old girl from Panchkula, Haryana, rose to fame for her incredible strength as deadlifter.

Arshia Goswami, eight, from Panchkula, Haryana, caught everyone’s attention by competing in the weightlifting challenge with tremendous perseverance and strength. The not-so-little girl is effortlessly doing a 60-kg deadlift in a recent video. Her flawless skill and unshakable attention have astounded netizens. The caption on the now-viral video reads, “Still the youngest and strongest girl 👧 (sic).” In the video, Arshia is seen performing a single 60-kg deadlift and holding it for a brief period of time before flinging it down. Finally, she is seen striding proudly and passionately in front of the camera.

Arshia Goswami Serves Inspiration in The Latest Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshia Goswami (@fit_arshia)

Arshia Goswami’s Instagram has been flooded with immense love and accolades. Netizens dropped fire emojis for the little dead lifter. One of the users wrote, “Again I am saying this Arshia. I can just imagine a very strong girl after few years down the line. You are going to be incredible athlete/ person. Hats off to parents who are so supportive 🙌❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Very nice and keep up the efforts 🔥(sic).” Many users labelled her champion in the comment section and heaped praises for supportive parents.

Who is Arshia Goswami, The Youngest Deadlifter in India?

Did you know that Arshia Goswami achieved the record for the youngest deadlift at the age of six by deadlifting 45 kg? The India Book of Records has officially recognized her outstanding accomplishment. The Olympic medal contender is devoted to both powerlifting and taekwondo. She also achieved bronze at the age of eight in a weightlifting competition held at the state level.

Arshia Goswami’s Instagram account is run by her father, who is a certified fitness trainer. She developed an interest in weightlifting in his routine exercises.

In one of her Instagram posts, Arshia revealed that Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu is her inspiration. She expressed that she adores and greatly appreciates weightlifting. The nation’s youngest weightlifter dreams to represent India at the Olympics.

What do you think about this not-so-little hero’s big achievement?

