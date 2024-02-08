Home

Women

Meet Babita Rawat, The Inspirational Mushroom Farmer Who is Transforming Lives of Several Women in Uttarakhand With Rs 500 Start-up

Meet Babita Rawat, The Inspirational Mushroom Farmer Who is Transforming Lives of Several Women in Uttarakhand With Rs 500 Start-up

This 26-year-old from Uttarakhand is not only an entrepreneur, she is empowering other women in her village and how! Read on to know her inspiring journey.

It is true when people say that it is essential for women to uplift other women. And Babita sure has taken care of that for women of Umeral village in Uttarakhand. Babita Rawat is another woman entrepreneur who is making it big and is taking others with her. Hailing from this quaint village snuggled in the hills of Uttarakhand, Rawat is a mushroom farmer. In a place where mushrooms were considered poisonous, she started her own business around it

Trending Now

Inspiring Story of Babita Rawat

Everyone has a story for why they do something they do. And for Babit, it all started from her family. Speaking with Better India, she said,” Due to my father’s heart issues, I had to learn the basics of farming and juggle my studies. I didn’t want my family to go under huge debt, so I decided to introduce new crops besides wheat and pulses on our 17 naali (an acre) of land.”

You may like to read

Therefore, she began working by 19 due to her father’s health. Rawat’s unwavering spirit is what keeps her going. She attended training programmed by the Agriculture Department and began dairy farming. She indulged in ploughing, and field and attended college after walking nearly 5 kilometres for it.

For Babaita it was not just going to villages. On her way, she used to sell milk. Post college, she would visit their farm, engage in the maximum agricultural programme and in between also managed to find time to invest in her studies.

After saving enough, she and her family expanded their farm by sowing and harvesting more varieties of vegetables. They started using organic methods of farming.

eventually, mushroom became the best-selling product. Hence, looking at the requirements and investment into mushrooms, Rawat commended her journey by investing Rs 500 only.

Babita Rawat- A Mushroom Farmer

Rawat began her experiment in a small room in a remote area in her village. “I first soak the straw in water for a few hours to soften and remove dirt. After sterilising and drying it, I mix it with the seeds and deposit them in a polybag. After 2-3 weeks, the mushrooms start sprouting. My income from the crop alone is close to Rs 20,000 every cycle,” she says.

Since then, Babita has not stopped. And today she also turns in several other women in her workshop. She trains them and empowers them to be self-sufficient and become a little more independent.

Babita’s workshops have now become a popular training programme in her village and the neighbouring ones. She has received allocates for her work and today the women under her express their heartfelt gratitude to Babita for making them who they are today.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.