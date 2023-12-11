Home

Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, Who Scripts History as The First Woman Medical Officer Deployed on Siachen Glacier

Captain Fatima Wasim made history as she becomes the first ever woman medical officer to be posted at an operational post in Siachen.

Indian women achieve yet another feat as they climb the ladder to reach heights. Captain Fatima Wasim, has made a legacy and created a milestone as she became the first-ever woman to be deployed at an operational post on Siachen Glacier. Siachen Glacier is known as the highest-altitude battle site in the world and is situated near the Indo-Pak Line of Control.

CAPTAIN FATIMA WASIM MAKES HISTORY – WATCH

The Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps shared a video on X . “She (Captain Fatima Wasim) was inducted to a post at an altitude of 15,200 feet after undergoing rigorous training at Siachen Battle School, which speaks of her indomitable spirit and high motivation,” Fire and Fury Corps posted on X.

“NATION FIRST”🇮🇳 Capt Fatima Wasim of #SiachenWarriors creates history by becoming the First Woman Medical Officer to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier.

She was inducted to a post at an altitude of 15200 feet after undergoing rigorous training at… pic.twitter.com/u5EovNNu1Y — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) December 11, 2023

The Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps also uploaded a video in the post to further highlight Captain Fatima Wasim’s achievement and celebrate it.

NETIZENS ALL HEARTS FOR THIS EMPOWERING WOMEN

Commending 🇮🇳 Capt Fatima Wasim, a trailblazer for her groundbreaking achievement as the First Woman Medical Officer on #Siachen Glacier.

Her indomitable spirit sets a remarkable precedent for women in the armed forces

#IndianArmy @firefurycorps pic.twitter.com/tl0FNJbzwp — JahansherFirozeChoudhury (@Jahansher) December 11, 2023

Capt. Wasim’s deployment is a historic mark. It is a good feeling to see these women making and breaking records.

Incredible achievement! 👏 Capt Fatima Wasim’s historic deployment as the First Woman Medical Officer on the Siachen Glacier is a testament to her indomitable spirit and dedication. Salute to her resilience and the Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army, for breaking barriers. 🇮🇳🏔️… https://t.co/fRXFeG5zPU — Prof. James Taylor (@darji4589) December 11, 2023

Earlier this month, Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade became the first woman medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed at the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen, after completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School.

Siachen glacier is the largest glacier in India and the second-largest in the world. It is the highest battleground on earth. Her posting at one of the highest glaciers is a testament to her unwavering determination and this is not just a personal win, it is a stride breaking glass ceilings and gender barriers in the defence forces.

