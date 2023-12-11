Top Recommended Stories

Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, Who Scripts History as The First Woman Medical Officer Deployed on Siachen Glacier

Captain Fatima Wasim made history as she becomes the first ever woman medical officer to be posted at an operational post in Siachen.

Published: December 11, 2023 2:21 PM IST

By India.com Lifestyle Staff | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, Who Scripts History as The First Woman Medical Officer Deployed on Siachen Glacier (Freepik)

Indian women achieve yet another feat as they climb the ladder to reach heights. Captain Fatima Wasim, has made a legacy and created a milestone as she became the first-ever woman to be deployed at an operational post on Siachen Glacier. Siachen Glacier is known as the highest-altitude battle site in the world and is situated near the Indo-Pak Line of Control.

CAPTAIN FATIMA WASIM MAKES HISTORY – WATCH

The Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps shared a video on X . “She (Captain Fatima Wasim) was inducted to a post at an altitude of 15,200 feet after undergoing rigorous training at Siachen Battle School, which speaks of her indomitable spirit and high motivation,” Fire and Fury Corps posted on X.

The Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps also uploaded a video in the post to further highlight Captain Fatima Wasim’s achievement and celebrate it.

NETIZENS ALL HEARTS FOR THIS EMPOWERING WOMEN

Capt. Wasim’s deployment is a historic mark. It is a good feeling to see these women making and breaking records.

Earlier this month, Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade became the first woman medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed at the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen, after completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School.

Siachen glacier is the largest glacier in India and the second-largest in the world. It is the highest battleground on earth. Her posting at one of the highest glaciers is a testament to her unwavering determination and this is not just a personal win, it is a stride breaking glass ceilings and gender barriers in the defence forces.

