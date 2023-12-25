Home

Women

Meet Cecilia Blomdahl, The Influencer From The North Pole Who Loves Everything About ‘Dark Nights’ And Snow!

Meet Cecilia Blomdahl, The Influencer From The North Pole Who Loves Everything About ‘Dark Nights’ And Snow!

Cecilia Blomdahl lives in the Arctic Island of Svalbard. She is a youtuber and a social media influencer who creates vlogs on her extraordinary experiences of living in the polar region.

Meet Cecilia Blomdahl, The Influencer From The North Pole Who Loves Everything About 'Dark Nights' And Snow!

Have you ever wondered how is it to live in the North Pole? Well, this social media influencer spends 2 months of the winter in complete darkness and 2 months of summer in 24-hour sunlight. Cecilia Blomdahl lives in the northernmost town of the world on the Arctic Island of Svalbard. Her life is anything but ordinary. She has an extraordinary love for nights and the winter months. Well, how did she develop this unique fondness and her ways of surviving on this island? Let’s find out!

Trending Now

Influencer Cecilia Blomdahl Embraces The Months of Darkness

In an interview, the 34-year-old recalled how her whole life experience changed in Svalbard, a region near the North Pole. The Polar night had just begun, and the sun would not rise until February. However, what struck her most was the profound quietness she discovered in the darkness. “I don’t think I understood then how this would become my home,” she said in a recent interview. “I was only planning to stay for three months.”

You may like to read

How is it To Live on The Arctic Island?

Living in the Arctic, Cecilia lives an extraordinary life. She experiences 24/7 complete darkness in winter for two and half months, and “midnight sun” the term for 24-hour sunlight. She lives in her cabin with no running water. To take showers, she usually goes to a local gym and does her laundry at a friend’s house. Also, the incredible flora and fauna surround her, including the 3,000 polar bears and 20,000 reindeer that live on the island. In the summers, they see whales and newborn animals, such as baby reindeer. Also, people can only travel by boat in summer and by snowmobile in the winter. Besides these tough challenges

Cecilia Blomdahl Creates Content Living a Different Life on The Island

Cecilia Blomdahl primarily makes YouTube vlogs about Svalbard’s natural beauty and also reveals the challenges, including whiteout conditions and wild animals. In an interview, she said, “Yes, it’s fearful, but I think it’s good to have fear. If you stop being a little bit fearful you might get reckless.” Cecilia Blomdahl works as a photographer and videographer in Longyearbyen, as well as creating content for her social media. She shares with her followers a different way of life on the island.

Living in a cabin with no running water and facing other environmental challenges, she still loves being the Arctic girl who embraces darkness.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.