Home

Women

Meet Chanda Devi, The Varanasi Woman Who Impressed Narendra Modi With Her Speech And How!

Meet Chanda Devi, The Varanasi Woman Who Impressed Narendra Modi With Her Speech And How!

During his recent visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was left impressed with a woman from a self-help group and here is what he asked her next.

Meet Chanda Devi, The Varanasi Woman Who Impressed Narendra Modi With Her Speech And How!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently was in vranasi where he interacted with several women from rural areas to gauge the effects of government schemes under the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra on the beneficiaries. during the event, PM Modi was particularly impressed with one lady called Chanda Devi whose speech left him amazed.

Trending Now

Later, while addressing a rally in Barki, Modi mentioned Chanda Devi and said, “Today, (I) heard Chanda Devi’s speech. I can say that great people cannot deliver such good speeches. She is our ‘lakhpati didi’.”

You may like to read

Chanda Devi’s Speech That Left PM Modi Impressed -WATCH

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Sewapuri, a rural area of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/NYVH2vNKGK — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

Speaking to a “lakhpati” woman Chanda Devi, Modi asked, “You are giving such a good speech, will you contest elections?”

Sitting among the beneficiaries, he interacted with them in “Apni Kahani-Apni Zubani”.

Meet Chanda Devi, Lady Whose Speech Amazed PM Modi

Chanda Devi, who hails from Rampur village, greeted the prime minister and welcomed him. Belonging to Radha Mahila Sahayata Samooh – a women’s self-help group — Chanda Devi said the financial condition of her family was not, leading to poor lifestyle, food habits and education.

She said a “didi (sister)” informed her about the group. She took out a loan of Rs 15,000 and started vegetable farming, earning a profit of Rs 30,000. She used the money to repay the loan.

As her farming started paying dividends, her economic condition improved and so did her family’s standard of living. She then began working as a bank “sakhi (friend)” and, with the improvement in her financial condition, became self-reliant.

Now, she saves Rs 1.30 lakh a year and gave the credit for this to the prime minister. She also requested Modi to promote women empowerment.

When the prime minister asked Chanda Devi about her education, she said, “I have passed Intermediate (Class 12).” Hearing her speech, Modi asked Chanda Devi if she had ever contested elections. When she replied in the negative, the prime minister asked if she would contest elections in the future.

Chanda Devi said, “We are inspired by you. We keep pace with the efforts you make. We are fortunate that we are speaking in front of you.”

The prime minister also enquired about his children and family members.

Modi also honoured children and women, including Chanda Devi, on stage. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present on the occasion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.