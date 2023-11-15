Home

Women

Meet Chetna Kohli, Virat Kohli’s Bhabhi, Who Shares a Fantastic Bond With Anushka Sharma – Take a Peek Inside Her Lavish Lifestyle

Meet Chetna Kohli, Virat Kohli’s Bhabhi, Who Shares a Fantastic Bond With Anushka Sharma – Take a Peek Inside Her Lavish Lifestyle

Virat Kohli's elder brother Vikas married Chetna in 2017. The duo caught several eyes during Virat-Anushka Sharma's wedding functions.

Meet Chetna Kohli, Virat Kohli’s Bhabhi, Who Shares a Fantastic Bond With Anushka Sharma - Take a Peek Inside Her Lavish Lifestyle

The ‘runmachine’ of Team India, Virat Kohli, needs no introduction. Here’s a deeper look at his family as we eagerly await his 50th century in the ICC World Cup 2023 Semi-Finale. In addition to his gorgeous actress wife Anushka Sharma and adorable little daughter Vamika, Virat also has his mother, brother, and sister-in-law. Who is Virat Kohli’s sister-in-law who shares a great rapport with Anushka Sharma?

Trending Now

You may like to read

Meet Chetna Kohli, Virat’s Sister-in-Law

Chetna Kohli tied the knot with Vikas Kohli, Virat Kohli’s older brother in 2017. She resides with her husband in Delhi at present. Chetna and Vikas rarely make media appearances with Virat-Anushka. The former got massive media attention during Virushka’s wedding ceremony, especially during their reception in Mumbai in December.

In spite of geographical borders, Anushka Sharma and Chetna Kohli share a nice rapport with each other. They like looking after one another and are frequently spotted together at social gatherings.

Chetna Kohli – All You Need to Know

With over 9K followers on Instagram, Virat Kohli’s bhabhi’s Chetna Kohli remains quite active on social media. She often drops pictures with her husband and kids. Virat Kohli’s fans enthusiastically react to their photos. Despite her lavish lifestyle, Chetna prefers to keep her life as low-key and grounded as possible.

Talking about Chetna and her husband Vikas, the duo share a fantastic energy. The duo always seem to be in sync.

Every day, Chetna keeps sharing pictures from her social events and family gatherings. Her social media sure caused a stir during Virat-Anushka’s wedding festivities.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.