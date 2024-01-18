Home

Women

Meet Chunauti Sharma, Assistant Commandant Who Will Lead The Jawans at R-Day Parade

Meet Chunauti Sharma, Assistant Commandant Who Will Lead The Jawans at R-Day Parade

Leading the Indian Coast Guard contingent in the Republic Day parade with pride, Assistant Commandant Chunauti Sharma aims to showcase the strength of women and promote their passion for India.

(Picture Credit: ANI Video Screengrab)

Assistant Commandant Chunauti Sharma, a former National Cadet Corps (NCC) member who marched along the Kartavya Path, expressed her delight and pride. She reveald that this year is historic since it is the first time that women officers are in charge of guiding the Jawans, in contrast to the NCC where women contingents are kept apart.

Trending Now

#WATCH | Delhi: On Women Officers to lead the Indian Coast Guard Contingent in this year’s Republic Day Parade, Assistant Commandant Chunauti Sharma says, “When I marched on the Rajpath in NCC, I was a part of the contingent, and the routine was different… Now when I would be… pic.twitter.com/F0UfwbCY07 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

You may like to read

Meet Chunauti Sharma, Former National Cadet Corps

Women officers will lead the Indian Coast Guard contingent in this year’s Republic Day parade, marking a notable breakthrough in gender inclusiveness among the nation’s armed services. This year is historic, she continued, since women officers are now in charge of directing the Jawans, unlike in the NCC where women contingents are kept apart.

“When I marched on the Rajpath in NCC, I was a part of the contingent, and the routine was different… Now when I would be leading the Coast Guard contingent, it is a moment of pride. In NCC, the women contingent is separate. But this time the difference is that the women officers are leading the Jawans,” Chunauti Sharma said.

“This parade is special for me because my better half is also participating in this parade and he is commanding the Sikh contingent… It is a special opportunity for both of us to serve the nation…” she added.

Women Officers Take Charge And How!

Expressing her pride in leading the Indian Coast Guard contingent, Assistant Commandant Priya said that the parade serves as a national platform to showcase the strength and capabilities of women in the armed forces. “I am proud to lead the Indian Coast Guard… This is an important opportunity to exhibit women’s power in our forces and increase their contribution to India’s strength…” she said.

Assistant Commandant Hardik said that the inclusiveness of women in defence forces is really commendable and it not only enhances the effectiveness of the forces, but it also throws light on different skills, perspectives and strengths, and on what the defence forces can actually do. “The positive shift towards women’s inclusiveness and women equality can be seen in the forces… We are actually utilizing women as a workforce and the results have really been commendable. Including women in defence forces is good and one step ahead towards the progress and development of the entire nation… It’s a very good step by the government of India and we really appreciate it…” she said.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.