Meet Diya Kumari, Rajasthan's New Deputy Chief Minister Who's The Champion of Women's Welfare And a Royal Fashion Icon

Meet Diya Kumari, Rajasthan’s New Deputy Chief Minister Who’s The Champion of Women’s Welfare And a Royal Fashion Icon

Diya Kumari is now Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, but she is not just a politician but more than that. Read on to know about the new royal leader.

Meet Diya Kumari, Rajasthan's New Deputy Chief Minister Who's The Champion of Women's Welfare And a Royal Fashion Icon

Diya Kumari, Rajasthan’s new Deputy Chief Minister, is a royal politician representing Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Kumari is a politician and a princess from Jaipur. Hailing from her lineage of royal blood, she is a multifaceted personality who holds the titles of princess, politician, philanthropist, and socialite.

WHO IS DIYA KUMAR? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Born in 1971, she is the granddaughter of Maharaja Man Singh II, the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jaipur. She is the only daughter of Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh and H.H. Maharani Padmini Devi of Jaipur.

Diya Kumari has three children – H.H. Sawai Padmanabh Singh, Princess Gauravi Kumari, and H.H. Lakshraj Prakash, Maharaja of Sirmour.

Having been brought up in the backdrop of royal routines, she witnessed her father indulging in philanthropy and later took charge to continue his works. She currently is a resident of the famous tourist spot in Jaipur – the City Palace- and contributes to running the Man Singh Museum.

While Diya Kumari’s lineage connects her to a rich royal heritage, she is also a contemporary woman with a modern outlook. She received her education in India and the United Kingdom, studying history and social work.

DIYA KUMARI’S TRYST WITH POLITICS

2013 was the year when Diya Kumari ventured into politics by joining (BJP). Her political career has been marked by her strong advocacy for women’s rights, education, and rural development. Later she got elected to the Lok Sabha.

Beyond politics, Diya Kumari is actively involved in various philanthropic initiatives. She founded the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, which works towards empowering women and children through education, healthcare, and skill development programs. She also serves as the president of the Jaipur Heritage Society, dedicated to preserving the city’s rich cultural and architectural legacy.

Kumari is also a connoisseur of art and culture, and actively promotes traditional arts, crafts, music, and dance.

DIYA KUMARI AND HER CLAIM TO OWN TAJ MAHAL

Diya Kumari is known for her outspoken nature and bold statements. Recently, she made claims that the land on which Taj Mahal is built is owned by her family and hence the property belongs to her. She even asserted that they have proper documentation and is ready to present in court if and when required.

However, she remains a prominent figure in public discourse, known for her strong opinions and active engagement in social and political matters.

She currently shares the title of od Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan with Prem Chand Bairwa.

