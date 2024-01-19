Home

Meet Dot Sharp, 84- Year-Old Worker Who Retired From McDonald’s After 45 Years Long Service – Here is Her Story

Dot Sharp retired after four decade long service to one of the most famous burger chains - McDonalds - and has witnessed all the transitions through out. Read on to know her journey with burgers and french fries.

Meet Dot Sharp, 84- Year-Old Worker Who Retired From McDonald After 45 Years Long Service - Here is Her Story (AP File)

It’s been over four decades but Dot Sharp never had a dull moment dishing out burgers and fries. She is the epitome of what loyalty looks like. 84-year-old, Sharp has been the longest-serving employee at Mcdonald’s in Pennsylvania and she has seen it all. Right from packing happy meals with Barbies till McFlurries and more.

She began working serving McMuffins for breakfast and burgers and fries for lunch when she was in her 30s and said she’s been Lovin’ It ever since. “We started the Happy Meal down (at the first location). Whenever they came out with the Barbie and the Hot Wheel ones, people would come in and order 50 Happy Meals at one time, she said speaking with local ”

Dot Sharp’s Journey at McDonald’s

Sharp was there to see the invention of Happy Meals in 1979, Chicken McNuggets in 1980, the 1986 McPizza, McFlurries in 1995 and McCafe coffee in 2001.

Sharp, who turned 84 last month, served her last order Friday morning to another McDonald’s employee, Dottie Sims, who is also her granddaughter.

According to BISharp told Business Insider in a statement that McDonald’s gave her flexibility to work as a single mom, too.

Over her 45-year stint at McDonald’s, Sharp held various crew and manager positions, but spent the last nine years working at the first window of the drive-thru, a spokesperson for McDonald’s franchisee Tri County Management told BI. Her role involved greeting customers, taking orders, and accepting payments.

On the last day of Dot’s employment, “the drive-thru line was wrapped all the way around the building because so many of her regulars wanted to wish her well,” the Tri County Management spokesperson said.

