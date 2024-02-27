Home

Meet German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann Who Impresses PM Narendra Modi With Her Soulful Tamil Singing

Cassandra Mae Spittmann wowed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with her beautiful voice. The German singer sings in several Indian languages leaving everyone in awe of her.

Music is one thing that binds us all, be it in any language. Prime Minitser Narendra Modi met a German Singer named Cassandra Mae Spittmannin Palladam, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and was left in awe by her mellifluous voice. Spittmann is an ardent lover of Indian music, devotional songs and sang in Tamil for the PM. Not just one, but she impressed him as she sang the famous Indian bhajan ‘Achutyum Keshvam‘ as well.

Since the video surfaced the internet, it has gone viral and mustered immense love. The German singer’s name was mentioned Modi’s one of the earlier episodes of Mann ki Baat where he introduced her as, “What a sweet voice… and through the emotions reflected in every word, we can feel her love for God. If I disclose that this melodious voice belongs to a daughter from Germany, perhaps you will be even more surprised! The name of this daughter is – Cassandra Mae Spittmann PM Modi had said.She was born with blindness but this did not stop her from pursuing music. Her Instagram bio describes her as a “German Singer-Songwriter in love with India” and she has over five lakh Instagram followers.”

Cassandra Mae Spittmann’s melodious voice is widely known. At Palladam, I met her and her mother. We had a wonderful discussion about Cassmae’s love for Indian culture, music and food. The highlight was her singing Sivamayamaga in Tamil and Achyutam Keshavam! pic.twitter.com/fLVoyMUHiW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2024

It is true that music is a universal language that connects us all. The beautiful rhythms, and beats can win over any heart and Cassandra, who is visually impaired and a child prodigy, is a perfect example of it.

Who is Cassandra Mae Spittman, German Singer Who Met PM Modi

This is the 22-year-old singer’s maiden visit to India, a dream she has been longing to achieve. Reportedly, she is well-versed in singing in several Indian languages like Tamil, Hindi, Sanskrit, Assamese, Malayalam, Bengali and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandra Mae Spittmann (@cassmaeofficial)

Spitmann has her social media account where she regularly posts video of herself singing. One can find several devotional songs in Hindi, Tamil and more. Her soulful voice, and clarity of speech will leave you in awe of her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandra Mae Spittmann (@cassmaeofficial)

Spittmann, who has mastered music in several Indian languages, found her mention in the 105th episode of PM Modi’s monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

