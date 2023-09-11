Meet Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s First Woman Prime Minister, Who Visited India During G20 Summit 2023

Home

Giorgia Meloni arrived in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the Italy's first woman PM:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Delhi on September 8, 2023, to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. The minister of state for agriculture, Shobha Karandlaje welcomed her in the National Capital. The summit was held in Pragati Maidan’s state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam. Giorgia Meloni made her second trip to India. She had come to the nation in March of this year to take part in the seventh Raisina Dialogue.

MEET GIORGIA MELONI, ITALY’S FIRST WOMAN PRIME MINISTER

Even though Giorgia Meloni chose a coalition in which just one in four ministers were women, she went ahead to accept the position of Italy’s first female Prime Minister at the age of 45. Giorgia Meloni is from Garbatella, a working-class but developing neighbourhood in southern Rome. After her parents split, she was raised by her mother and drawn to the young wing of the Italian Social Movement, which was created from the remnants of Benito Mussolini’s fascist wartime militia.

Giorgia Meloni, the head of the Brothers of Italy party, became Italy’s first female Prime Minister in 2022. She became the lone opponent since her Brothers of Italy party was one of the few to reject Mario Draghi’s national unity administration. Meloni, who was 15-year-old, joined the party’s youth wing of the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement to fight against terror in Italy at the time. At the age of 21, Meloni won her first local election and at the age of 31, she was named Italy’s youngest-ever minister with the youth portfolio, drawing acclaim and condemnation from both Berlusconi’s allies and adversaries.

GIORGIA MELONI ARRIVED IN INDIA FOR G20 SUMMIT 2023

The Indian media channels covered every little moment as soon as Giorgia Meloni arrived at Delhi airport. She warmly shook hands with the dancers who welcomed every guest until her meetings with Joe Biden and Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Giorgia Meloni made an ethnic fashion statement when she arrived at the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam.

The Italian PM, who is renowned for her boss lady avatar, was dressed in a black sleeveless kurta with a traditional purple. Her statement-making dupatta came with golden borders.

GIORGIA MELONI MEETS PM NARENDRA MODI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday, September 9 in New Delhi. PM Modi shared a glimpse of his conversation with Meloni and wrote, “I had excellent meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more. India and Italy will keep working together for global prosperity (sic).”

I had excellent meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more. India and Italy will keep working together for global prosperity. pic.twitter.com/mBtyczMjB0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

The PM of Italy posted the same pictures with the PM of India and shared her memorable moments on her Instagram post.

