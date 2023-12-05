Home

Meet Hanjabam Radhe Devi, 90-Year-Old Weaver From Manipur, Who Preserved The Meitei Wedding Dress Potloi

Hanjabam Radhe Devi or Abok Radhe is the woman behind the preservation of the traditional bridal attire of Meitei community in Manipur.

Preservation of traditions and cultures stand pivotal for making our respective heritage immortal or at least alive for generations to come. Hanjabam Radhe Devi took this responsibility on her shoulders and is credited with having majorly contributed towards keeping the Manipuri wedding traditions alive.

Hailing from the state of Manipur, the 90-year-old grandma is the bridal designer who kept the Potloi Setpi traditions alive. This is a native bridal wear The Potloi comprises of a stiff cylindrical skirt, a blouse, a woven belt around the waist and a delicate muslin shawl.

Recently, this traditional attire is much in the chatter after the wedding of Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda to Manipuri actress and model Lin Laishram. The beautiful couple tied the knot on November 30 in Imphal with traditional Meitie community rituals in place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

This is when the bride was seen wearing a potloi.

The Story of Radhe Devi and Potloi Setpi

Affectionately known as Abok Radhe, Hanjabam was merely 15 years old when she was bound by the marriage. A homemaker, the designer in her came to the fore at the age of 25 helping her neighbour.

She had designed the outfit for her daughter in merely five days for a Raas Leela event. As per legends, the dress was a part of Raas-Leela or a dance dedicated to Lord Krishna that used to be to organised in the community.

According to a report by the SheThePeople TV, starting her small business of selling the Potloi, Devi would initially earn Rs 500 per outfit. Devi also makes costumes for the Khamba-Thoibi dance. The dance is based on a popular Manipuri legend.

In the year 2021, Devi was conferred with the Padma Shri award, the fourth highest civilian award, for her significant contribution in preserving the traditional potloi attire.

What is Potloi Setpi?

The dress is a cylindrical attire that is made few hours before the bride wears it. It is intricately designed and made from bamboo and handloom. Along with it other traditional jewellery and head dress are worn by the bride.

Recently, Lin Laishram, Manipur’s actoress and model wore her traditional outfit in her wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

The dress for this dance is elaborate. Along with skirts made from printed cloth and handloom fabric, there is a top made from velvet, a thin muslin cloth tied around the waist, garlands, and elaborate headdress adorned with peacock feathers.

Devi’s contribution is not just confined to creative work. She is very passionate about women empowerment and is associated with local organisations. Devi has also created awareness on issues like drug addiction and women’s employment in the state.

