Meet Inayat Vats, The Girl Who Wore Her Father’s Uniform On Her Passing Out Parade

Inayat Vats, whose father sacrificed his life for the nation, was commissioned in his old uniform.

Like a father-like daughter, Inayat Vats made her family and her father proud on the day she was commissioned in the Indian Army. Standing tall with a chest filled with pride Inayat. Inayat became Lieutenant Inayat Vats on March 9 after undergoing proper training at the officer training academy in Chennai. The Academy later posted a picture of her happy family and also shared on X ” Inayat was barely three years, when she lost her father Major Navneet Vats in a counter-insurgency operation. More than two decades later, she gets commissioned into the #IndianArmy and dons the same uniform that her hero dad once did. Welcome, Army Daughter Lieutenant Inayat Vats.” (sic)

Inayat was two and a half years old when she lost her father Major Navneet Vats. He is martyr that India lost while battling terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Major Vats was commissioned in the fourth Battalion of the Third Gorkha Rifles. And today, twenty years later, his daughter is almost in his footsteps, dedicating her life to her nation.

Who is Inayat Vats, ‘Army’s Daughter’?

Vats was rasied by her mother Shivani in Chandigargh. She was a teacher in Army Public School ever since Shivani lost her husband. Meet Inayat Vats, The Girl Who Wore Her Father’s Uniform On Her Passing Our Parade

Inayat completed her masters in Political Science from Hindu College, University of Delhi. She pursued her bachelor’s from Lady Sriram College.

Reviewing the passing out parade Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said, “India’s security dynamics involves multi-faceted threats and challenges. It would require us to build multi-domain capabilities and execute operations simultaneously and in shortened timeframes.” He called upon the young officers to stay abreast with technological advancements.

