Meet IPS Anukriti Sharma, Who Lived Her Mini Swades Moment By Bringing Electricity to a 70-Year-Old Woman’s Home

IPS Anukriti Sharma achieved her little Swades moment after she helped bring electricity to a poor widow in Uttar Pradesh and how!

Today we all are grateful to Benjamin Franklin for discovering electricity and Thomas Edison for inventing the light bulb. Can you imagine a life without the internet, Ac or as basic as a fan? For many of us, we probably have even experienced what feels like living with no electricity during stormy nights. On the other hand, there are still thousands who live lives in blackouts every day, each night.

Noorjahan, after a long while, was able to see the light in her house and all because of IPS Anukriti Sharma. Bringing light to the life of a 70-year-old widow, Sharma lived her little Swades moment (iykyk). For the unversed, Swades was one of the finest works of Shah Rukh Khan where his character Mohan, a scientist from NASA works for the welfare of his village and creates a hydro project to generate electricity in his village. Like Mohat and Gita brought electricity to their home, similarly Anukriti brought light to Noorjahan’s little abode.

As the light bulb lit up, so did the face of the 70-year-old woman. And her priceless reaction is winning hearts all over the internet.

Noorjahan Lights Up Like the Bulb in her Home | WATCH

Sharing the video of the same, Anukriti captioned her post, ” Swades moment of my life 🌸😊 Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty’s house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life. The smile on her face ws immensely satisfying.Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support 😊.” (sic)

Swades moment of my life 🌸😊 Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty’s house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life. The smile on her face ws immensely satisfying.Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support 😊#uppcares @Uppolice @bulandshahrpol pic.twitter.com/3crLAeh1xv — Anukriti Sharma, IPS 🇮🇳 (@ipsanukriti14) June 26, 2023

Under ‘Mission Shakti’ programme of the State Govt, an elderly woman in Bulandshahr Noor Jahan received electricity connection at her home with the help of Police.

Speaking with ANI, Sharma said, “…During a chaupal, the woman came to us & said that she doesn’t have electricity connection & that she is very poor. We decided to get this done for her. We coordinated with Electricity Dept & got this done. On behalf of the Police dept, we also gifted her a fan & electricity bulb at her house.”

Hailing from Rajasthan, Anukriti Sharma is a 2020 batch IPS office in Uttar Pradesh Cadre. Officer Sharma was also amongst the UPSE toppers from her batch. This is not the first time Anukriti has worked towards women welfare. She has addressed chaupals for women to sensitize and educate them.

