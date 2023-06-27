Home

Women

Meet Ishita Shukla, Ravi Kishan’s 21-Year-Old Daughter Who’s Joining Defence Forces Under Agnipath Scheme

Meet Ishita Shukla, Ravi Kishan’s 21-Year-Old Daughter Who’s Joining Defence Forces Under Agnipath Scheme

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan's daughter, Ishita Shukla has joined the defence forces under the Indian government's contentious Agnipath scheme which was launched last year. Here's all you need to know about her.

Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla joins defence forces (Photo: Instagram/ Ishita Shukla)

Dreams have no expiry date or time. All they need to come true is thorough belief, consistency and support from your loved ones. And every story about a dream coming true is an inspiration to see another dream, this time even bigger than the last one. Ishita Shukla probably knew all of that when she dreamt of joining the Indian defence forces a few years back and today, she is all she wanted to be – a proud daughter, a proud citizen of the country and more than anything else, a proud achiever who stands tall in encouraging other women to follow her footsteps.

Highlights Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla joins defence forces

21-year-old daughter Ishita fulfills her dreams

All about Ishita Shukla, Ravi Kishan's 21-year-old daughter

Until a few days back, Ishita was known as actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan‘s daughter. However now, she is one of the top faces joining the Indian defence forces this year as part of the Indian government’s Agnipath scheme. The 21-year-old has been working day and night to build her skills and prove her calibre to those who believe that politicians don’t send their kids to fight for the country at the border. Ishita is ready to serve the Indian military for a tenure of four years including training for six months followed by 3.5 years of deployment.

You may like to read

It was earlier this year that Ravi Kishan revealed his daughter’s wish of joining the defence forces and he expressed his happiness as an elated father. During the Republic Day parade in January, he proudly revealed that Ishita was part of the cadet of the 7 Girls Battalion of Delhi Directorate which participated in the long parade on the day.

One look at Ishita’s Instagram profile proves her dedication and passion for serving the country. The girl is seen posing in her uniform in various pictures and videos from her training schedule. In her latest post made on Tuesday evening, she even showed off the bruises she suffered while training for the forces. “Maybe life isn’t about avoiding the bruises…maybe it’s about collecting the scars to prove we showed up for it … (sic),” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Ravi Kishan and his wife Preeti Kishan have four kids. While Tanishka, the eldest daughter is in the management industry, Riva who’s younger than Ishita is preparing to be an actor like her father. Saksham Kishan, the Bhojpuri star’s son is studying.

Our congratulations to Ishita and the entire family!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.