Meet Isla McNabb, 2-year-old, Who Won Guinness World Record For Being The Youngest Member of High IQ Society

Isla McNabb's story is a testament to the incredible potential that young individuals can exhibit, even at the earliest stages of their development.

2-year-old, Isla McNabb from Kentucky is making headlines as she became the youngest female member of Mensa, a high-IQ society. She wowed everyone with her incredible ability to read at such a young age. With an IQ in the 99th percentile, Isla’s extraordinary intellect has also earned recognition from Guinness World Record. The 2-year-old has showcased cognitive abilities that defy her tender age, hinting at a promising future ahead.

HOW DID ISLA MCNABB BECOME THE YOUNGEST MEMBER OF WORLD’S HIGHEST IQ SOCIETY?

According to the Guinness World Record, Isla McNabb’s exceptional ability in reading caught her parents’ attention when her father, Jason McNabb, spelt out the word ‘red’ on a writing tablet, and Isla promptly read it aloud. Encouraged by her quick grasp of words, he continued with more challenging words like ‘chair’ and ‘sofa’ using alphabet blocks. Recognizing their daughter’s advanced capabilities, Isla’s mother, Amanda McNabb, decided to have her IQ tested. Unsurprisingly, the results revealed her eligibility for membership in the prestigious high-IQ society, showcasing her exceptional intellectual abilities.

“At seven months of age, she would pick out certain items from picture books when asked,” said Isla’s father, Jason McNabb. Along with her parents, Isla’s psychologist was surprised when she got to know about her capabilities. She excels in mathematics and reading while also performing above average in some other subjects. She can communicate in the American sign language, surprising her parents whom she has learnt from.

Despite her extraordinary talents, Isla’s parents prioritise her happiness and holistic development. While they recognise her exceptional abilities, their commitment lies in nurturing her like a normal regular kid. Her parents are now referring to other resources to keep Isha’s highly active mind busy and engaged. By enrolling in Mensa, they were able to find a community of other parents who exchange resources. “The biggest benefit to Mensa is the community,” Jason McNabb said.

WHAT IS MENSA?

Mensa is a high-IQ society established in 1946 in Oxford, England. The society’s goal is to discover and nurture intellectual talent. Mensa is open to individuals who score at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardized IQ test. Some popular adults who are part of Mensa are Geena Davis, Dolph Lundgren, Sigourney Weaver Madonna and Quentin Tarantino.

