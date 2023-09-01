Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, The First Woman CEO in 166-year-old History of Indian Railways

Home

Jaya Verma Sinha has been appointed as the first woman to spearhead the Indian Railways Board in 166-years of its establishment. Tirelessly working for the development of the railway sector, here is the story of Sinha who now sits as the chairperson of the board.

Jaya Verma Sinha, scripted history as she became the first-ever woman to be appointed as the Chairperson of the Indian Railways Board in over a century. This move has mustered nothing but appreciation as Sinha’s appointment did not just create history but also opened gates towards a more gender-inclusive workspace in the railways. It is after 166 years of establishment of Indian railways that a woman has been appointed as the head of the board. Sinha, on Friday, assumed the office of the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board succeeding Anil Kumar Lahoti.

In a historic move, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday granted approval for the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha, a seasoned member of the Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS), as the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board.

Smt. Jaya Varma Sinha assumes the position of Chairperson and CEO Railway Board, today. She is the first woman head of the Railways. She has vast administration and management experience of different fields of Railways. pic.twitter.com/arcBEpXTfE — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 1, 2023

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, The Woman to Spearhead the Indian Railways Board

It all began when Sinha joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in 1988. She is currently serving as a Member, of Operations and Business Development. Sinha is responsible for the overall transportation of freight and passenger services on Indian Railways. Prior to the current assignment, she was an Additional Member, of the Traffic Transportation, Railway Board.

Her amazing record is a testament to her dedication which has brought her up the ladder. She was also the first woman to be appointed as the Principal Chief Operations Manager of South Eastern Railway.

Jaya’s Timeline in Indian Railways:

She joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in 1988.

Jaya was Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Northern Railway and Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah Division.

She had worked as the Railway Advisor in the High Commission of India in Dhaka, Bangladesh during which the famous Maitri Express from Kolkata to Dhaka was inaugurated.

She was also the Principal Chief Operations Manager of South Eastern Railway.

She is currently serving as a Member, of Operations and Business Development, the Railway Board

In her career of over 35 years in Indian Railways, she has worked on diverse verticals spanning operations, commercial, IT and vigilance.

Sinha’s appointment will be effective from the date of her assumption of charge on September 1, 2023.

What Makes Jaya’s Appointment Historic

Established in 1905, the Railway Board, a key institution within the Indian Railways, has been functioning for over 118 years. Sinha’s ascent to the role of Chairman and CEO marks the first instance in its history that a woman has held this pivotal position. She has become the 46th chairperson of the board and the only woman to attain such a feat.

It’s the first in 166 years of railway establishment that such a move has taken place. The appointment is also a reflection of how women are continuously breaking glass ceiling and working their way up the ladder. It also speaks more on the lines of inclusivity in the work culture.

As Jaya Verma Sinha prepares to take on this historic responsibility, the railway community at large eagerly anticipates the positive transformations and progressive strides that her leadership is poised to bring to one of India’s oldest and most vital sectors.

