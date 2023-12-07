Home

Meet Jilumol Mariet Thomas, First Woman in Asia to Get a Licence to Drive Without Hands – Know Her Inspiring Story

Jilumol Mariet Thomas made history as she became the first women without arms to earn a driving licence.

Jilumol Mariet Thomas (PC: Instagram)

Passions and determination know no bounds and Jilumol Mariet Thomas is an epitome for the same. Hailing from Kerala, the 32-year-old has now become the first Asian Woman without arms to get a driving licence. Thomas dexterously uses her feet to drive and accelerates through her life.

After a wait of six long years, she finally got her license passed and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself handed over to her in Palakkad.

Watch Jilumol Mariet Thomas Driving a Car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jilumol Mariet Thomas (@jilumolmariet)

The Inspiring Journey of Jilumol Mariet Thomas

Due to a congenial disorder, Thomas was born without arms. However, her grit and determination to become to be able to drive propelled in the direction to do so. With the help of State Commission for Persons with Disabilities, and a private firm in Kochi which modified her car with disability-friendly adjustments.

According to reports, Jilumol Mariet Thomas always dreamt of driving a car, especially after losing her parents, so she could be independent. She learnt driving at the Mariya Driving School in Vaduthala and approached the Thodupuzha RTO in the Idukki district, seeking a license. The RTO officials denied her request, following which she determinedly approached the Kerala High Court.

After the court intervened, Thomas took part in a test and drove a modified car in front of the MVD officials. However, officials once again refused to issue her licence. She then finally approached the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities. The Commission cited the example of Vikram Agnihotri from Indore, the first man without arms in India to get a driver’s license.

Following this, she was able to finally receive the license this year. “Mobility was my biggest handicap and now I am excited as I have got the license thus getting over my biggest impediment,” Thomas told the news agency, IANS. Thomas’ determination to seek the license at any cost, and not give up after so many years. is an inspiration to many.

