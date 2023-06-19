Home

Meet Kamala Sohonie, First Indian Woman to Break The Barriers And Get PhD in Science

The Google Doodle celebrated Indian scientist Kamala Sohonie's 112th birth anniversary by featuring her as a vibrant animation to represent her contributions to the world of science.

The Google Doodle, a momentary modification of the Google logo, often honours important occasions, the birthdays of notable people, historical landmarks, and ground-breaking discoveries. In relation to that Google shared motivational facts about the remarkable Indian woman Kamala Sohonie in honour of her birthday on Sunday.

Did you know that prior to 1933, no Indian woman had pursued a PhD in science? Kamala Sohonie, a biochemist, shattered this barrier by becoming the first female student to be admitted to the Indian Institute of Science. The Google doodle paid tribute to her remarkable contributions to the field of science and her pivotal role in breaking barriers for women in India. She paved the way for women’s entry into STEM disciplines on her 112th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Who is Kamala Sohonie, First Indian Woman to Get PhD in Science?

Kamala Sohonie was born in Madhya Pradesh to chemist parents. She desired to follow in her parent’s footsteps and develop into a reputable scientist in her own right.

Biochemist Kamala Sohonie cracked the glass ceiling for women in India and made it possible for women to pursue PhDs in STEM areas. She was the first female student admitted to the Indian Institute of Science in 1933. She continued her education by majoring in chemistry and physics at Bombay University, where she received the top honours.

Kamala Sohonie was studying the benefits of certain foods, at the behest of the first president of India Dr Rajendra Prasad, when she invented a method to develop an affordable dietary supplement made from palm nectar. Her development of this nutritious drink, which she named ‘Neera,’ led her to receive the Rashtrapati Award. Later, Sohonie also became the first female director of the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay.

Kamala Sohonie’s Significant Contribution to India

Kamala Sohonie returned to India and concentrated on researching the nutritional advantages of particular foods. She also helped create Neera, a low-cost dietary supplement. This vitamin C-rich beverage made from palm nectar has been shown to be successful in boosting the health of pregnant women and undernourished youngsters.

Kamala Sohonie overcame numerous obstacles throughout her life, but she never allowed them to prevent her from pursuing her dreams and becoming a scientist. She continues to inspire women in STEM fields throughout the world by refusing to allow becoming a Nobel Laureate to mark the end of her career, becoming the first Indian woman to earn a PhD in science, and striving to improve the lives of millions of people in India via her research.

