Meet Karishma Mehta, the Humans of Bombay Founder Who Became The Talk of Social Media Town

Humans of Bombay, one of the most loved storytelling platforms has come under the radar after it filed a plagiarism lawsuit against People of India. Amid the controversy, here is all you need to know about the founder of HoB-Karishma Mehta.

It all started with a Facebook page that has now turned into a family of over 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Karishma Mehta, hailing from Mumbai, became a young entrepreneur at 21. She founded the Humans of Bombay (HOB) in 2014 as a storytelling medium. Her initiative touched the emotional chords as the stories from the nooks of Mumbai were too relatable for everyone.

Life takes unpredictable turns and today the platform, loved by many, has infamously become the talk of the town. Mehta and her organisation are under the radar of trolls all over the internet. The Humans of Bombay controversy has stormed the internet with netizens bashing HOB’s lawsuit against People of India (POI), another organisation that brings forth the stories of India in a similar pattern.

WHO IS KARISHMA MEHTA, FOUNDER OF HUMANS OF BOMBAY

Born and brought up in the city of dreams, Mumbai, Karishma started her Facebook page in January 2014 which mustered all the love and traction due to its powerful storytelling. It touched that vulnerable and raw nerve of everyone.

She attended the Bombay Scottish School and later was enrolled in a boarding school in Bengaluru for two years. After completing her school, she went to London to pursue higher education for three years.

Mehta is a freelance writer and photographer whose bylines can also be found in magazines like National Geographic.

In several interviews now, Karishma has opened up about her journey, when she came about HOB and more. However, her candid interviews have surfaced once again when the inventor found herself in the crosshairs of the internet.

WHAT IS THE HOB V/S POI CONTROVERSY ALL ABOUT?

Humans of Bombay recently filed a lawsuit against the platform -People of India. This platform also engages in a similar storytelling format and works to bring out unique and relatable stories of India. HOB filed a lawsuit against POI alleging plagiarism of content.

On September 24, HOB posted a thread on X with the file of their lawsuit.

As soon as the document was made available to the world of the internet, netizens were quick to react with judgement, jury and it was raining memes. too. Netizens alleged that Karishma’s HOB is a “copy” of the Humans of New York format and called her out for her baseless and hypocritical lawsuit.

HUMANS OF NEW YORK FOUNDER BRANDON STANTON TAKES A DIG AT HOB

The founder of the ‘Humans of New York’, Brandon Stanton, broke his silence on the entire issue pertaining to HOB and POI. Taking a dig at Mehta, he posted on X, ” you can’t be suing people for what I’ve forgiven you for.”

I’ve stayed quiet on the appropriation of my work because I think @HumansOfBombay shares important stories, even if they’ve monetized far past anything I’d feel comfortable doing on HONY. But you can’t be suing people for what I’ve forgiven you for. https://t.co/0jZM05YyTt — Brandon Stanton (@humansofny) September 23, 2023

In response to Brandon’s criticism over the lawsuit, HoB posted their side of clarification. ” We are grateful to HONY & Brandon for starting this storytelling movement. The suit is related to the IP in our posts & not about storytelling at all. We tried to address the issue amicably before approaching the Court, as we believe in protecting our team’s hard work.”

INTERNET REACTS ON KARISHMA’S OLD INTERVIEW

Amid the chaos and fire, Karishma’s old interview clips have resurfaced where she talks about how she started the page and also addresses how people attach the term ” privileged” with her.

In the words of Karishma Mehta, “Completely randomly and out of the blue, I stumbled upon the idea of Humans of Bombay” @humansofny pic.twitter.com/qLAE3cgxIY — nikhiilist (@nikhiilist) September 24, 2023

Calling out her hypocrisy, people are trolling her left, right and centre.

Humans of Bombay should do a story on how #KarishmaMehta ‘s left ear survived that earring 😭 pic.twitter.com/3ohJmdigUk — S🍁oirse INDIA (@SaoirseAF) September 24, 2023

The Internet is an open forum where people judge too quickly. However, one must adhere to the norm of the digital way of life and always endeavour to understand both sides of the story.

