Meet Karolina Shiino, Ukraine-born Miss Japan 2024, Who Gave up Her Title After THIS Scandal

The winner of Miss Japan 2024, Karolina Shiino, has given up her crown following reports of her involvement in an affair with a married doctor.

Karolina Shiino created quite a stir after she was crowned Miss Japan 2024. She is a Ukraine-based model and her win was opposed by people who claimed she didn’t represent traditional Japanese beauty ideas. She has now stepped down from her title after a report revealed her affair with a married man.

Amidst the controversy surrounding the beauty pageant’s organization’s decision to crown Shiino as Miss Japan 2024, a local magazine Shukan Bunshun brought attention to her alleged affair with a married man. The news came out that she was in a relationship with a married doctor, Takuma Maeda. After the article’s publication, the pageant organisers publicly supported her, stating that she was unaware of the man’s marital status. However, it later emerged that she was aware of his marriage.

Shiino issued a public apology on Instagram on Monday. Subsequently, the Miss Japan Association accepted her resignation. She shared the statement on social media, writing in Japanese, “We would like to deeply apologize for the inconvenience caused to Mr. Maeda’s wife, family, and everyone involved. There were some discrepancies in what I explained to my agency the other day. Confusion and fear made it impossible to speak the truth. I am truly sorry for conveying something that is not true to everyone who believed in me and supported me. I take this situation seriously and have declined the Miss Japan Grand Prix.”

Miss Japan 2024 Karolina Shiino Gives Her Grown Amid Affair Scandal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karolina Shiino/ 椎野カロリーナ🦋 (@karolina0824)

“I also asked my agency to be removed from my affiliation, and it was accepted. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and for betraying everyone who has supported us,” Shiino added.

More About Karolina Shiino

Karolina Shiino was born in Ternopil, Ukraine in 1997 to Ukrainian parents. At the age of 5, she relocated to Nagoya, Japan, after her mother Svitlana married a Japanese man. Despite feeling Japanese in both speech and mindset, she revealed that she faced frequent commentary about her upbringing and her appearance being different.

In January 2024, Shiino won the 2024 Miss Nippon Grand Prix beauty pageant. She became the first naturalised Japanese citizen to clinch the title. However, there were several debates about her win due to her heritage. But, stated that she was grateful to be accepted as Japanese and said, “I hope to contribute to building a society that respects diversity and is not judgmental about how people look.”

