Meet Kim Denicola, A 60-Year-Old Woman Who Lost 30 Years of Her Memory After Waking From a Bad Headache

The course of Kim Denicola's life, unexpectedly shifted when a severe headache resulted in memory loss spanning 30 years ago.

Kim Denicola, an American woman, experienced significant memory loss for the past 30 years following treatment for a severe headache at a hospital 5 years ago. Upon waking up from the medical intervention, Kim believed she was a teenager living in the 1980s. Little did she know that the treatment would catapult her back in time, erasing 3 decades of her memories.

HOW KIM DENICOLA’S LIFE CHANGED WHEN SHE LOST 30 YEARS OF HER MEMORY?

In a recent interaction with WAFB, Kim has shared how her life changed forever due to the bizarre incident. As her memory got wiped out, Kim is now in the process of relearning and adapting to the technological advancements of the past several years. Despite conducting thorough tests and scans, doctors remain uncertain about the cause of her memory loss. 5 years have elapsed since the incident, yet her memory has not returned.

Kim had maintained journals and revisited them in the hope of recollecting memories. However, she discloses that regarding the journals feels akin to glimpsing into someone else’ life, and not every memory within them is a positive one. “I’ve even gone through some of them and torn the pages out,” shared Kim.

Nevertheless, despite her challenging experience, the woman, now in her sixties, has forged ahead with optimism, looking forward to creating new memories. “You can’t be mad and bitter because the good Lord left me here for a reason. Whatever that may be, I’m sure he’ll let me know one way or another. And maybe this is it, maybe it’s to tell people you don’t have to give up,” said Kim.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.