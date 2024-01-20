Home

Meet Kmoin Wahlang, 74-Years-Old Marathon Runner and a Mother of 12 Who is Inspiring People One Kilometer at a Time!

A 74-year-old from Shillong is among the oldest marathon runners in India who has managed to keep herself fit and fabulous despite her health issues.

Age is just a number and this as long been proven and progressed with. Women everywhere are breaking the glass ceiling and shattering stereotypes. In this new age world, no one can stop a dreamer. Similar is the story of Kmoin Wahlang from Shillong, who is a marathon champion at 74! She is a gen discovered by an NGO in Mawkyrwat from the hills of Meghalaya.

Wahlang is a mother of 12 children and suffered from certain stomach ailments too. However, this did not stop her from running and achieving this feat.

Marathon Champion Kmoin Wahlang

Speaking with the Better India, she said, “When I first started — many told me, ‘Are you mad. You will ruin your old body!’ But running did to me what no doctor could. It fixed me” says Meghalaya’s Kmoin Wahlang. In 2001, after the birth of her twelfth child, Kmoin began suffering from severe stomach issues.”So, I began walking. Then slowly I started running,” says the septuagenarian, “I didn’t even have shoes then.”

The redoubtable Kong Kmoin Wahlang, all of 72 years old, whose various running achievements have brought a light to shine on a far-off village in SWKH, Meghalaya, wishes you a happy International Olympic Day! #beinspired pic.twitter.com/3t06lloV62 — Isawanda Laloo (@isawanda_laloo) June 23, 2020

Soon, Kmoin began participating in local runs in and around Mawkyrwat, the headquarters of the South West Khasi Hill district of Meghalaya.3/ That’s how she was discovered by RUNMeghalaya Association (RMA).

RMA took her under its wings. With their sponsorship, Kmoin took part in Pinkathon, SBI Go Green marathon & the famous Tata Mumbai Marathon — where she was the oldest woman participant in the 42K run!Interestingly, the Khasis of Meghalaya’s Mawkyrwat are believed to be naturally-gifted long-distance runners — like Mexico’s indigenous Tarahumara tribe.

