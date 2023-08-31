Home

Meet Lara Raj and Ezrela, Indian Origin Girls Who Will Be a Part of HYBE x Geffen’s First Global Girl Group

The Indian- origin girls Lara Raj and Ezrela are making headlines as they are one of 20 the shortlisted contestants who will be competing in 'Debut - The dream Academy.'

The joint venture of HYBE and Giffen Records has announced a list of 20 contestants out of thousands of people from all over the world. Among these 20 shortlisted contestants are girls of Indian origin – Lara Raj and Ezrela. These selected people will further compete with each other on the show “Debut-The Dream Academy” to become a part of Global Girl Group. The show will be aired globally on YouTube and ABEMA in Japan on November 17.

The shortlisted contestants belong to different countries and nationalities like Australia, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Brazil, South Korea, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Argentina, and others but what caught our attention is the two Indian Origin Lara Raj and Ezrela who made it to the list. Lets have a closer look at who they are.

Lara Raj

Lara Raj is an actress, singer and dancer from New York. She is known for her role in ‘The Blacklist’ on NBC and has been training as a triple-threat as she knows to sing, dance and act since the age of 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LARA RAJ (@lararajj)

She was also a model for a Macy’s commercial in 2017. Lara Raj has also been a co-host for the American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red For Women’ event in New York. She has mesmerizing vocals and shares her song covers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LARA RAJ (@lararajj)

In 2019, at the age of 14, she got to work with Michelle Obama as she appeared in a role in Michelle Obama’s Global Girls Alliance launch campaign video fighting for women’s basic rights to education.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LARA RAJ (@lararajj)

Ezrela

Ezrela Abraham is an Indian-origin Australian singer. She was born on May 20, 2003. However, there is not much about her early life and her achievements. So people are just excited about what Ezrela will be brining to the table in the competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Debut: Dream Academy (@dreamacademy.official)

After the announcement of the shortlisted contestant, Lara said, “Hi, I am Lara Raj. I’m 17 and I’m Indian from LA.” On the other hand, Ezrela introduced herself as an Indian from Australia. It will be really exciting to see these young talents nurturing themselves to get a spot in Global Girl Group!

Watch this space for the latest updates on Global Girl Group!

