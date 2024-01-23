Home

Women

Meet Maithili Thakur, the Former Indian Idol Contestant Who Touched PM Modi’s Heart with a Devotional ‘Ram Bhajan’

Meet Maithili Thakur, the Former Indian Idol Contestant Who Touched PM Modi’s Heart with a Devotional ‘Ram Bhajan’

Maithili Thakur is a Bihar-based singer renowned for singing songs in Hindi and Bhojpuri languages. PM Modi hailed her voice on Twitter after listening her Ram Bhajan ahead of the Pran Prathista inauguration.

Meet Maithili Thakur, the Former Indian Idol Contestant Who Touched PM Modi's Heart with a Devotional 'Ram Bhajan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently praised singer Maithili Thakur, for her soulful song about Maa Shabri, who as per the Ramayan, offered half-eaten fruit to Lord Ram during his exile. The auspicious inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya commenced on January 22 with mega-celebrities gracing the live event. PM Modi expressed how the grand Pran Prathista ceremony that happened in Ayodha brought back memories of Lord Ram’s life.

Trending Now

Sharing a YouTube link to the song on X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “The occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is reminding my family members across the country of every incident related to the life and ideals of Lord Shri Ram. One such emotional incident is related to Shabri. Listen to how Maithili Thakur ji has put it in her melodious tunes.”

You may like to read

अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का अवसर देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को प्रभु श्री राम के जीवन और आदर्शों से जुड़े एक-एक प्रसंग का स्मरण करा रहा है। ऐसा ही एक भावुक प्रसंग शबरी से जुड़ा है। सुनिए, मैथिली ठाकुर जी ने किस तरह से इसे अपने सुमधुर सुरों में पिरोया है। #ShriRamBhajan… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2024

Who is Maithili Thakur? Singer Who Touched PM Modi’s Heart With Soulful Ram Bhajan

Hailing from Benipatti, Bihar, Maithili Thakur comes from a musical lineage. Recognising her exceptional talent at the age of 6, her father moved to Delhi in search of better opportunities. Together with her brothers, she learned Folk and Hindustani classical music, winning several competitions thereafter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maithili R Thakur (@maithilithakur)

Under the guidance of her father, Maithili began her singing journey at the age of 4. She participated in several reality singing shows on television, including Little Champs and Indian Idol Junior. Her journey continued as a finalist on Rising Star, significantly boosting her popularity on the Internet. In recognition of her achievements, she received the prestigious Atla Mithila Samman. In 2019, she became ambassador for Mahbubani, along with her brothers.

Maithili Thakur is a Bihar-based singer renowned for singing songs in Hindi and Bhojpuri languages. She has over 44 lakh subscribers on YouTube and has posted over 1000 videos. Meanwhile, she has over 40 lakh followers on Instagram.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.