Meet Major Srishti Khullar Who Will Lead the Historic All Women Contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services at R-Day Parade

Srishti Khullar will make history as she will lead the all women contingent for Armed Forces Medical services.

Published: January 24, 2024 9:26 PM IST

By India.com Lifestyle Staff | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

This Republic Day will witness history in making as all women Armed Forces Medical Services will march down the Kartayva Path. Stepping into leadership with determination and valor is Major Srishti Khullar, charting a course of inspiration and breaking barriers with every dignified step of the contingent

In a recent interview, Khullar revealed that she is a qualified paratrooper and eye surgeon. While speaking about her new experience of leading a contingent and marching on Republic Day, Khullar said, “Being an eye surgeon, I have been used to holding a surgical knife in the operation theatre. Now, holding a sword at Kartavya Path has been a very challenging but very rewarding experience. I am very happy and very grateful.”

