Home

Women

Meet Major Srishti Khullar Who Will Lead the Historic All Women Contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services at R-Day Parade

Meet Major Srishti Khullar Who Will Lead the Historic All Women Contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services at R-Day Parade

Srishti Khullar will make history as she will lead the all women contingent for Armed Forces Medical services.

This Republic Day will witness history in making as all women Armed Forces Medical Services will march down the Kartayva Path. Stepping into leadership with determination and valor is Major Srishti Khullar, charting a course of inspiration and breaking barriers with every dignified step of the contingent

Trending Now

Met paratrooper & eye surgeon Major Srishti Khullar today. She will lead the all-women Armed Forces Medical Services marching contingent at the Republic Day parade. “From holding the surgical knife to carrying a sword at the parade, the new role is quite challenging & rewarding.” pic.twitter.com/1gT5MTQIxZ — Rahul Singh (@rahulsinghx) January 23, 2024

You may like to read

In a recent interview, Khullar revealed that she is a qualified paratrooper and eye surgeon. While speaking about her new experience of leading a contingent and marching on Republic Day, Khullar said, “Being an eye surgeon, I have been used to holding a surgical knife in the operation theatre. Now, holding a sword at Kartavya Path has been a very challenging but very rewarding experience. I am very happy and very grateful.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.