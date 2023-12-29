Home

Women

Meet Minnie Payne, US Woman Who Earned Her Masters Degree at 90 – Here’s Her Inspiring Journey

Meet Minnie Payne, US Woman Who Earned Her Masters Degree at 90 – Here’s Her Inspiring Journey

90-year-old Minnie Payne attended a Texas institution for her Master's degree, more than seven decades after graduating from high school. She is the oldest UNT student to complete her coursework - Here's how she scripted history!

Meet Minnie Payne, US Woman Who Earned Her Masters Degree at 90 - Here’s Her Inspiring Journey

American lady Minnie Payne reached a significant milestone when she earned a master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies at the age of 90. She celebrated the culmination of her academic journey last weekend at the University of North Texas by standing with thousands of other graduates. Minnie Payne is the oldest UNT student to complete her curriculum, which is quite an accomplishment. It was 73 years after her high school graduation that she earned her master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Trending Now

Minnie Payne happily crossed the stage to collect her well-earned diploma during Sunday’s graduating event, escorted by her grandson.

You may like to read

Who is Minnie Payne, a 90-Year-Old Student From The US

Minnie Payne graduated with a master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of North Texas.

According to a University’s release – Her long trek to the commencement platform started in the textile mill village of poor South Carolina, where she was reared. She was raised by illiterate mill workers and completed her high school education in 1950. She then attended junior college for a short time before starting a career as a clerk at a real estate company.

Minni Payne’s Inspiring Journey of Earning Master’s Degree at 73

In 1961, Minnie Payne exchanged wedding vows with her late husband, Dale. She was employed by the South Carolina Industrial Commission as a court reporter before the couple’s two children were born. Payne went back to school for the first time at the age of 68, following her retirement from a 30-year career as a word processor and transcriptionist.

At the age of 73, she graduated from Texas Woman’s University with a Bachelor of General Studies degree in 2006. She also completed a business course and three journalism seminars at the UNT campus as part of her undergraduate curriculum.

Minnie Payne enjoys sharing motivational tales and penning feature articles. She is proud of her achievements and the personal development she had despite the difficulties of being an unconventional student. The 90-year-old US woman had to pull ‘many all-nighters; to do her assignments. According to Payne, “Attending college as a nontraditional student wasn’t easy. I really had to study and spent many all-nighters, but I made it.”

Payne said, “I was improving my life, every day, I try to do something to improve my life and those around me.” Time did not discourage Minnie Payne from continuing her studies. The 90-year-old Texas woman is now sharing her tale of perseverance, enthusiasm, and hard work!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.