Home

Women

Meet Miss Nepal Jane Dipika Garrett Who Scripted History as First Plus-Size Model to Participate in Miss Universe 2023 Pageant

Meet Miss Nepal Jane Dipika Garrett Who Scripted History as First Plus-Size Model to Participate in Miss Universe 2023 Pageant

Here's everything you need to know about Jane Dipika Garrett, the first plus-size model who broke beauty stereotypes at Miss Universe 2023.

Meet Miss Nepal Jane Dipika Garrett Who Scripted History as First Plus-Size Model to Participate in Miss Universe 2023 Pageant

Miss Universe is the world-acclaimed beauty pageant for which the entire world awaits. El Salvador hosted a spectacular show this November as models from 84 countries competed for the prestigious title of Miss Universe 2023. This year, the pageant is not going to be just another competition. This time, it was more historic, this time it was more inclusive.

Trending Now

For the first time, the historic pageant shows first-plus size girl aiming for the crown. Jane Dipika Garrett, Miss Nepal, is the first plus-sized model who competed in the worldwide competition. She instantly became everyone’s favourite as she walked the runway during the preliminary round on Wednesday, November 15. Her participation in the competition not only promotes diversity but also body positivity.

You may like to read

Jane Dipika Garrett, First-Ever Plus Size Girl in Miss Universe 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nepal’s Pageant Universe (@nepals_pageant_universe)

Garrett defeated 20 other contenders to become Miss Universe Nepal. She is a part American who describes herself as an advocate of body positivity. As a curvy woman who doesn’t follow certain beauty standards, I’m here to represent all women,” she told Hola magazine in an interview. She openly revealed how she struggled with body image issues in the past. “A few years ago, I was a very insecure person and had very low self-esteem. Now, I love myself, and that’s success to me. As a curvy woman who doesn’t follow certain beauty standards, I’m here to represent all women,” Garrett said. “I think there’s not one way to be beautiful, every woman is beautiful just as they are.”

Jane Dipika Garrett broke all stereotypes of slender-looking models and her involvement in the world’s most beautiful pageant will be a victory for body positivity.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.