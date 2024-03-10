Home

Women

Meet Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszkova, Lawyer And Philanthropist Who Also Runs School For Underprivileged Kids

Meet Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszkova, Lawyer And Philanthropist Who Also Runs School For Underprivileged Kids

Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic bagged the prestigious title of Miss World 2024. Here's all you need to know about the 24-year-old beauty queen, who is also a lawyer and runs school for underprivileged kids.

Meet Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszkova, Lawyer And Philanthropist Who Also Runs Schoo

The 71st edition of Miss World 2024 finally got its winner. Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic won the prestigious crown yesterday in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai. Last year’s winner, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowned Krystyna as her successor. While the 24-year-old bagged the coveted title, Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon has been crowned the first runner-up. The beauty pageant returned to India after 28 years, drawing participants from 111 countries.

Miss World 2024 winner, Krystyna Pyszkova is based in Prague, Czech Republic, Pyszková, and represented the Czech Republic in Miss World. She is a student, philanthropist and international model. Currently, the 24-year-old is studying for two degrees in law and Business Administration while simultaneously working as a model.

Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszkova Wins Miss World 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

According to Miss World Organisation, Krystyna’s proudest moment was opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania where she also volunteered. She has a passion for music and enjoys playing the Transverse flute and the violin. She has also spent 9 years in an Art Academy, fueled by her profound passion for the arts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholo Paulo Ventura (@misspawee)

While Krystyna Pyszkova became the winner, India’s representative, Sini Shetty was bested by Miss Lebanon who made it to the Top 4. The event was held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, India and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar, Pooja Hegde, Harbhajan Singh, Rajat Sharma, Amruta Fadnavis, Vineet Jain, Julia Morley CBE, and Jamil Saidi were the judges at the beauty contest.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.