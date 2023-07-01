Home

Meet Moss Green, An English Teacher Who Quit Her Job to Become a Mermaid And Swim Her Way Into The Ocean

Have you ever heard of a professional mermaid? Well, if not yet, here is a beautiful woman who is a trained professional mermaid by choice. read on to know here beautiful journey from land to the marine.

Mermaids. What do we imagine when we talk about mermaids? Beautiful, swoon-worthy aquatic divas who swim through the oceanic ripples. And something with a tinge of magic. Well, we all sort of grew up watching it and yes we loved Ariel. But who knew that being a professional mermaid could have been a literal job! A woman from the UK, Moss Green seems to be living the dream the Mermaid way. The woman from Torquay, Devon, relocated to Sicily in 2016 to start as an English Teacher. However, fate had something else planned for her. She soon chanced upon a merman and knew what her calling actually was.

What commenced as a hobby soon turned from weeks to months and now she is all set and happy with wings, sorry, her magical tails!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@moss_mermaid_moss)

Moss Green’s Tryst With Mermaiding

Recalling her first swim with mermaid tails, Moss Green said it was, ” exhilarating and exciting.” Speaking with Metro, she said that swimming into the ocean with her tails on helped her feel ‘more in contact with nature and the sea’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@moss_mermaid_moss)

Moss said, ‘One day, all of a sudden, I saw this magical merman come out of the water, and then he dived in again, but what came out, it wasn’t legs, it was actually a tail. ‘It was really magical to see on the secluded beach – at that moment it became really clear to me that mermaiding was what I wanted as a new hobby – it was a bit different and I could do it alone.’

Moss Green’s Journey to Becoming Mermaid

According to Metro, there are certain parameters to become a professional mermaid. One must learn to hold their breath underwater long enough, perform tricks and know how to dive in the water. Speaking with Metro, Green said, “she’s ‘happier than ever’ with ‘no regrets’ about the career change,” even though it is a lesser-paying job than her former one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@moss_mermaid_moss)

“I needed to be able to hold my breath, dive down a certain distance, spin around, swim facing the sky and name different fish,’ said Moss. ‘I can only hold my breath for about a minute at the moment because it’s the start of the summer.”

Green had to work nearly 12 hours every day, host boat trips and even teach people to swim lik mythical marine creatures. ‘I can’t see myself stopping mermaiding any time soon, or having a career change,’ she added. ‘I just absolutely love the freedom of mermaiding.’

She has about eight tails and some are different for different occasions!

