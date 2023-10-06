Home

Meet Narges Mohammadi, Recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize 2023 Who is Still Behind the Bars

The Nobel Peace Prize 2023 has been awarded to Narges Mohammadi, the Iranian activist who is imprisoned by the government for voicing the ordeals faced by common people in the state.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2023 has been conferred to the jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi. On October 6, Friday, she was awarded this feat in lieu of her recognition of her tireless campaigning for women’s rights and democracy and against the death penalty. Mohammadi, 51, has kept up her activism despite numerous arrests by Iranian authorities and spending years behind bars. While the world celebrates her feat, the women’s right activist is still jailed and most likely will receive her award in December.

She has remained a leading light for nationwide, women-led protests, sparked by the death last year of a 22-year-old woman in police custody. Those demonstrations grew into one of the most intense challenges ever to Iran’s theocratic government.

“This prize is first and foremost a recognition of the very important work of a whole movement in Iran with its undisputed leader, Narges Mohammadi,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee who announced the prize in Oslo.

She said the committee hopes the prize “is an encouragement to continue the work in whichever form this movement finds to be fitting.” She also urged Iran to release Mohammadi in time for the prize ceremony on Dec. 10.

As quoted by Reuters, Taghi Rahmani, Narges’ husband said, ” This Nobel Peace Prize will open a door for Narges’s motivation in fighting for human’s rights, it will make her fearless. But, most importantly, this prize is given for the movement of Mahsa Amini, ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’, Narges is one of the faces of this movement that is receiving it. This prize actually belongs to the people of Iran, in particular those fighting for human rights, and all those that are working for democracy and civil movements in Iran. From one side, for Narges this prize will increase her responsibility, and will make her braver and more fearless in (her fight for) freedom, democracy and human rights and in particular for civil equality.”

