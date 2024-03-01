Home

Women

Meet Neeru Saluja, a 70-year-old Retired Professor Who Travels Solo Accomplishing 80 Countries and Counting – Here is Her Inspiring Wanderlust Story!

Meet Neeru Saluja, a 70-year-old Retired Professor Who Travels Solo Accomplishing 80 Countries and Counting – Here is Her Inspiring Wanderlust Story!

Wanderlust is real and there is no better example the this retired professor from Jaipur who is travelling the world solo having covered 80 countries and counting.

Wanderlust is real. While we speak of fulfilling our dreams and travelling as early in lie possible, Neeru Saluja is taking one day, one country at a time. Saluja is a retired professor from Jaipur who has visited 80 countries and counting. At 70, she may already have covered most of those famous places that are siting unchecked on our so called bucket lists.

Trending Now

A staunch believer in the fact that life happens outside one’s comfort zone, this professor, wife, mother and now globetrotter has recently marked a milestone of having 80 countries under her belt. “Eighty and counting,” she told speaking with The Better India.

You may like to read

For the last 14 years, she has been the embodiment of this advice. When her husband and former travel buddy passed away in 2010, Neeru decided to continue their legacy.For the last 14 years, she has been the embodiment of this advice. When her husband and former travel buddy passed away in 2010, Neeru decided to continue their legacy

All About Neeru Saluja

her very first day of school when she was riding her bicycle and met with an accident that broke her left leg, Neeru says, ironically “it all started at that moment”. Months of bedrest coupled with intense physiotherapy sessions, meant she was confined to a room while the other kids were at school. The absence of a TV or any form of entertainment compelled her to spend hours looking out the window in her bedroom, where the blue expanse was her only view.

“The clouds attracted me. Now, mind you, Jaipur is a dry state so there wouldn’t be too many of them. But whenever I’d spot one, I’d find myself wondering where it would be heading next. I thought it was very lucky to be able to explore the world while I was stuck in bed,” Neeru recalled.

Her journeys have been dotted with memories that will be etched on the canvas of her mind for years to come. Recalling a Trans-Siberian train journey from Moscow to Beijing, Neeru shares how the train passed through five time zones! “Every region had its own breweries and was like a world in itself.” The train also made a stop at Lake Baikal, which is the world’s oldest and deepest freshwater lake.

Although travelling by her lonesome is dear to her, she remembers the days exploring places with her husband with immense fondness.

Neeru says each place is unique. She encourages senior citizens to experience it all for themselves.

“I would ask everyone who isn’t doing what they wish to, because of age, ‘Why are you worried?’ We all know what our end is going to be. We all know we are going to die one day. So why not enjoy the life that you have?”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.